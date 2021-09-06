Business

Clamour for pensioners’ promotions intensifies

As more Nigerians call on relevant authorities to ameliorate the welfare of pensioners, organised labour in Nasarawa state has joined by calling on the state government to implement the promotions of pensioners, while computing their retirement benefits.

 

The leaders of the organised labour made the call in Lafia on the sidelines during the election of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state.

 

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yusuf Iya, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Mohammed Doma, observed that a lot of workers, including pensioner, were given notional promotions by the government but without financial backing.

 

The NLC chairman said the union was already struggling for the implementation of 13 years outstanding promotions of civil servants still in active service, explaining that there were little hitches that the union and the government were working hard to address, before the implementation commences.

 

He said state retirees do not have any problems enjoying the implementation of their promotions on retirement, but wondered why the case was different for the local governments.

 

The NLC chairman said the union would not accept the injustice to local government retirees, as the government had insisted that it would not implement their notional promotions, while they were still on active service.

 

On his part, Doma said what was happening to local government retirees was unacceptable and urged the government to reverse it, in order to ensure industrial harmony in the state.

