Clamour for total ban on okada riders

After a group of commercial motorcyclists (okada riders) went berserk and attempted to raze houses in an estate located in the Lokogoma District of the Federal Capital Territory, some residents have launched a campaign for total ban on their operations. CALEB ONWE reports.

On May 29, some commercial motor cyclists (Okada riders) stormed Same Global Estate, located in the Lokogoma District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They were in pursuit of a motorist who had allegedly knocked down one of their colleagues, killing him and his passenger on the spot. It was gathered that the motorist was on the run because he knew what fate would befall him if he dared wait at the accident scene. The mob of cyclists would not listen to any explanations about who was right or wrong but would simply execute jungle justice on him. What saved the hit and run driver was his quick reflex that saw him driving into the nearest estate to hide from the mob that were already on his trail. As the mob engaged the security men at the gate in a scuffle, the motorist had the opportunity to escape far beyond their reach. The setting ablaze of the security post was a transferred aggression and it took the timely intervention of a combined team of both police and the military personnel to curtail the massive destruction the enraged motor cyclists could have done to people’s homes in the estate. Even in the midst of all these tension, the identity of the fleeing motorist could not be ascertained. Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the personnel of the anti-riot squad promptly responded to the distress call from the residents. She said: “The unrest followed a hit-andrun fatal motor/ motorcycle accident that occurred around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, at about 1:30 pm today being the 29/5/2022, the Command assures residents that normalcy has been restored to the affected area. “The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, was on the ground with a heavy deployment of operatives for an on-the-spot assessment. It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt. “The CP assures residents of the Command’s dedication to the safety of lives and property within the FCT under his watch. “He urged well-meaning members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment and molestation of any kind from any quarters, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police.

Unruly behaviour In spite of the assurances from the Police, many residents of the estate and other areas of Abuja have been living in fear. They’ve always known that these motor cyclists could pose a threat to other people when provoked but they never envisaged that they could go as far as setting a building on fire to avenge the accidental loss of one of them. Some residents have since then been canvassing for a total ban on the operations of Okada riders, as most of them are uncouth and unfit to stay in a sane society. A female nurse in the Asokoro District Hospital who pleaded anonymity, observed that these riders could become very violent, even without provocation. She stated that their mob action against motorists or other road users have remained a common sight in Abuja. Some residents said there were more pains than gains from keeping the motor cyclists in the city. A security expert and resident of Abuja, Gideon Nzekwe, said FCT Administration had better be decisive on the issue of commercial motorcyclists before it becomes too late. Nzekwe said the unregulated operation of this group of people constitutes a big security threat and could be a time bomb waiting to explode. He said Abuja had become the choice destination of all Okada riders displaced by the ban placed on them by some other states in the country. Nzekwe alleged that relevant government agencies in Abuja are pretending not to know that almost on a daily basis, big trucks are bringing in loads of these displaced Okada riders from different parts of the country. He said: “How can a stark illiterate just jump on a motorcycle and begin to operate, even without the bike being registered by an appropriate authority? “If you check, majority of the bikes used by these people have no registration number plates. Unfortunately, the operators have no identity. In an event of security breach involving them, how do you trace the offenders and ensure that justice is done?” Lamentation of okada riders union However, some leaders of the Okada Riders Union have cried out against the plot to place an outright ban on their members. Abdul Balarabe who claimed to be a branch Chairman of Okada riders Union in Kpaduma, Asokoro Village expressed sadness over the situation, but noted that the leadership was trying to address the challenges. According to him, using motor cycle for commercial transport was a lawful business that has been bastardised by infiltrators. He said: “We are not happy that people are coming to spoil our business. We want government to help us control our members, and not to stop Okada work in Abuja. Many of us have families we are taking care of. We know that many people are coming from different parts of Nigeria to join us, and we cannot stop them.” Unrepentant violation of traffic rules, restrictions Presently, what FCT Administration has in place, is a partial ban, otherwise known as route restrictions for Okada riders. In addition to route restrictions, the FCTA only allowed them to operate in some satellite towns, inside estates and in the rural communities. These restrictions are not only considered as obstacles by these riders, some of them seem to have vowed never to obey even the simplest traffic rules and regulations. Not long ago, a bloodbath was averted, as some Okada riders attacked FCTA Taskforce with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement,

Ikharo Attah, said the attack came while the team was executing its mandate of ridding the road corridors of undesirable elements. Attah disclosed that even after the clash, the defiant Okada riders have continued to violate the traffic rules and regulations along the Airport Road and other places where restriction orders still subsist. According to him, Lugbe- Airport road axis, is one of the restricted places where Okada riders are not allowed to operate, but have remained adamant in disobeying the laws. Okada ban enforcement Inside Abuja’s findings show that FCTA’S Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) have spent huge sums of money chasing after and impounding the bikes of the violators of traffic rules and regulations. Director, DRTS, Dr. Abdulateef Bello, recently recounted the challenges the administration had to grapple with in fighting the lawlessness of Okada riders. Bello did not disclose how much it cost the administration to enforce the rules regulating the activities of Okada riders, but said that over 1,500 motorcycles have been impounded and are waiting to be destroyed. He added: “Like we did the last time, these motorcycles have been impounded and awaiting crushing exercise, they are motorcycles that were arrested, contravening the law and regulations , driving against the traffic within the Federal Capital City (FCC) “Right now we have over one thousand two hundred waiting to be crushed. As much as the exercise is ongoing, we are calculating and by our estimation when we have one thousand five hundred motorcycles, then we begin another second round of the crushing exercise.” Last words Many residents seem to have become really tired of the excesses of these okada riders. They have warned that unless the use of motor cycles is completely banned, Abuja might continue to witness these mob actions by the riders against motorists and other road users. According to some stakeholders, allowing people of questionable characters to flood the Federal Capital City with unregistered motorcycles in the name of transporters and persons seeking green pastures, would be counterproductive on the long run. They have argued that the narrative that “Abuja is for all Nigerians” should not reduce the tenacity of tackling the menace of okada riders which has serious implications on both security and the global image of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...