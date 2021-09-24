Clampdown on okada: Lagos Taskforce impounds 410 motorcycles

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit has impounded 410 motorcycles for flouting the traffic law of the state. The agency said that it would not rest on its oars until penchant disregard for traffic rules and regulations reduces drastically among commercial motor cyclists in the metropolis. Giving the breakdown of the figure, the Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who disclosed this, stated that 300 motor bikes were impounded on prohibited routes last week while 110 were seized yesterday.

He explained that officials of the agency carried out enforcement in Isolo, Ojodu – Berger, Ojota, Lagos Island and Surulere last week while the enforcement drive of the agency was also extended to 2nd Rainbow, where it seized 110 motor bikes yesterday. He emphasised that the agency would do all that is within its power to enforce the restriction of motor bikes on Lagos highways and bridges.

He urged Lagosians to desist from patronising motor cyclists plying highways, saying that “it’s better to be safe than sorry”. CSP Jejeloye noted that it is disturbing that motor cyclists are refusing to comply with the Lagos Traffic Law restricting them from operating on highways and bridges, adding that, the law was made in the best interest of the general public. He said that enforcing the law is like assisting recalcitrant motor cyclists from killing themselves and endangering the lives of other road users.

