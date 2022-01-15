Clark, Adebanjo, Obiozor: Presidency must return to South

…insist on restructuring, new constitution

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has restated its demand for the fundamental restructuring of Nigeria through the enactment of a new Constitution that would enthrone equity, fairness and justice in the country. The forum, which held a crucial meeting on Thursday in Abuja, resolved that the 1999 Constitution and current political structure of Nigeria were grossly flawed and lopsided and there was an urgent need to create a new system acceptable to all citizens of the country.

The meeting extensively discussed various issues on the State of Affairs in the country, particularly, the security situation, restructuring, zoning and preparations for the 2023 General Elections. In attendance at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, were delegations from the four regional socio-cultural organisations, namely, Afenifere for the South West, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the South East, and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South-South as well as the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) for the Middle Belt. The delegations were led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, Professor George Obiozor, President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, it was resolved that the northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the Office of the President of Nigeria for the full statutory period of eight (8) years by 2023, hence, the presidency should rotate to the South in the spirit of equity and fairness. The SMBLF therefore, unequivocally resolved to urge all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to Southern Nigeria. It warned that any political party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect support from the South West, South East, South South and Middle Belt regions of the country. It argued that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...