News

Clark, Adebanjo, Obiozor: Presidency must return to South

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…insist on restructuring, new constitution

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has restated its demand for the fundamental restructuring of Nigeria through the enactment of a new Constitution that would enthrone equity, fairness and justice in the country. The forum, which held a crucial meeting on Thursday in Abuja, resolved that the 1999 Constitution and current political structure of Nigeria were grossly flawed and lopsided and there was an urgent need to create a new system acceptable to all citizens of the country.

The meeting extensively discussed various issues on the State of Affairs in the country, particularly, the security situation, restructuring, zoning and preparations for the 2023 General Elections. In attendance at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, were delegations from the four regional socio-cultural organisations, namely, Afenifere for the South West, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the South East, and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South-South as well as the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) for the Middle Belt. The delegations were led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, Professor George Obiozor, President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, it was resolved that the northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the Office of the President of Nigeria for the full statutory period of eight (8) years by 2023, hence, the presidency should rotate to the South in the spirit of equity and fairness. The SMBLF therefore, unequivocally resolved to urge all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to Southern Nigeria. It warned that any political party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect support from the South West, South East, South South and Middle Belt regions of the country. It argued that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AFEX advocates for digital financial inclusion for smallholder farmers at 2021 AGRF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

      Lagos, Nigeria – September 2021 – Nigeria’s leading commodities player, AFEX, on Monday held a side-event at the 2021 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) to advocate for digital financial inclusion for African smallholder farmers. The side-event, hosted by AFEX and Smallholder and Agri-SME Finance and Investment Network (SAFIN), themed “Digital Financial Services for […]
News

HIV: Stigma, discrimination major problems of patients — CHISAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stigma and discrimination are factors that stop many people from owning up to their HIV status and also stop them from availing themselves for testing and accessing treatment and care. Mr Dennis Otabo, the Coordinator of the Civil Society for HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN), Rivers chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the […]
News

76,855 candidates seek admissions into Unity schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

No fewer than 76,855 candidates sat for the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges also known as unity schools, scattered across the county.   The examination earlier scheduled to hold Saturday, proceeded as planned by the National Examinations Council (NECO), the agency in charge of conducting the dates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica