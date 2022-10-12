Clark demands judicial probe of oil theft

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has asked the Federal Government to institute a judicial panel of inquiry into crude oil theft in Niger Delta. Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) officials and the military have been fingered in the massive stealing of crude in the region, with the Federal Government blaming its declining revenue on the development. Elder statesman Clark, who expressed his concerns at the “news that there is an illicit four kilometres pipeline through which crude oil is being siphoned, said the criminal act must be stopped.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the ex-Federal Commissioner of Information said oil theft is a serious criminal act that affects the economy of the country negatively and also devastates the environment and ecosystem of Niger Delta. Clark was reacting to the recent discovery of a large-scale and sophisticated oil theft going on at the deep swamps of Yokri, near the Forcados export terminal in Delta State. He identified crude oil theft as part of the corruption killing the country. According to reports, high-powered technological engineering expertise is applied to steal crude oil from the Forcados line and transported it through a four-kilometre pipeline to a platform in the sea, which belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and its partners. Reports also say as much as 200 barrels of crude oil are being stolen every day, and that this has been going on since 2014. Clark said the probe “must be full, open and comprehensive if there is sincerity to unravel what is going on”.

He said: “According to the NNPCL, this is part of the 470 thousand barrels of crude oil that is being lost every month, amounting to $700 million. “The international oil companies (IOCs) should be directed, once again, this time with sincerity of purpose, to relocate their operational headquarters to Niger Delta, if there is a genuine desire to end this menace.

“I want to advise the Federal Government to institute a judicial inquiry to investigate this criminal act of oil theft and also, to once again, appeal that jobs should be provided for the teeming unemployed youths; modular refineries should be built to replace the illegal refineries being currently operated, and which do not only affect the economy of the country but is also devastating the Niger Delta environment.” He added: “The news that there is an illicit four kilometres pipeline, through which crude oil is being siphoned, goes to confirm what I have al-ways said over the years, and what the leaders of Niger Delta have been shouting about, that the issue of oil theft is being perpetuated by some mafia- like groups, with the connivance of some people in the oil industry, using sophisticated engineering methods to carry out their nefarious act.

“Even more disturbing is that these activities have been going on over the years under the watchful eyes of the military and security personnel; security personnel who are supposed to be protecting these oil pipelines with the large numbers of gunboats to patrol the area are unfortunately alleged to be involved in these criminal acts. “The host communities from where these oil explorations are carried out, but who are victims of the activities, since they cannot dictate to the oil companies and security officials, have always raised the alarm that the quantum of oil theft going on, is nothing compared to what the artisanal refinery operators are doing. What is going on is a sophisticated criminal act carried out by a syndicate.” Clark praised the private security company being operated by Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Tantita Security Services Limited, “and the community youths whom he has recruited, that have brought this shameful act to the public and not the NNPCL and its partners or the military”.

