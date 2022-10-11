News

Clark demands judicial probe of oil theft

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader Chief Edwin Clark has asked the Federal Government to institute a judicial panel of inquiry into crude oil theft in Niger Delta.

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) officials and the military have been fingered in the massive stealing of crude in the region, with the Federal Government blaming its declining revenue on the development.

Elder statesman Clark, who expressed his concerns at the “news that there is an illicit four kilometres pipeline through which crude oil is being siphoned, said the criminal act must be stopped.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the ex-Federal Commissioner of Information said oil theft is a serious criminal act that affects the economy of the country negatively and also devastates the environment and ecosystem of Niger Delta.

Clark was reacting to the recent discovery of a large-scale and sophisticated oil theft going on at the deep swamps of Yokri, near the Forcados export terminal in Delta State.

He identified crude oil theft as part of the corruption killing the country.

According to reports, high-powered technological engineering expertise is applied to steal crude oil from the Forcados line and transported it through a four-kilometre pipeline to a platform in the sea, which belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and its partners.

 

