Clark: How Buhari, APC encouraged return of Boko Haram insurgency

*Says Lai Mohammed used propaganda to oust Jonathan

Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of creating the environment for the resurgence of the Boko Haram sect and its transformation into a more daring terrorist group in Nigeria.

Clark stated this while reacting to a recent outburst by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed wherein the latter claimed that it was President Muhammadu Buhari’s government that expelled the Boko Haram group from the 14 Local Government Areas of Borno State and saved the country from being turned to an Islamic State.

In a statement Tuesday titled: “Alhaji Lai Mohammed Has Gotten It Wrong Again,” the octogenarian and former Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Information during the military era, described Mohammed’s claims as “fraudulent and false” designed to hoodwink gullible Nigerians.

According to Clark, Boko Harm was expelled from the 14 local government areas of Borno State by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government through the engagement of combined forces who were assisted by foreign mercenaries. He said that prior to that military action, the sect occupied the said areas of Borno State where they held the local population hostage and ran a government of their own.

As a matter of fact, it was as a result of this that the elections could not be conducted at the initial scheduled date, and had to be postponed. It was this effrontery of making the state not to hold its functions that made the then government to take the bull by the horn and flushed out the Boko Haram group out of Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, not true that it was President Muhammadu Buhari that expelled Boko Haram out of 14 Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“It must be remembered that some Nigerians believed that the Boko Harm sect will be used to harass and torment President Goodluck Jonathan, getting him out of office.

“Even when it was suggested then that there should be a meeting to see the possibility of having negotiations between the Nigerian state and Boko Haram, the sect chose Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), as he then was, as their Chief Negotiator, even though a few days after the choice, he (Gen. Buhari), rejected the sect’s choice of him. There were no accusations the APC did not level against President Jonathan then, including criticising him for killing innocent Northerners through the sponsor of Boko Haram.

“Meanwhile all these were fabricated lies from the pit of hell, against an innocent man whose only offence is that he as the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Force of a country, where some people think they alone have the exclusive right to be in that position,

“I remember the altercations I had with three governors of the North East, namely Admiral Murtala Nyako of Adamawa State, Kashim Shetima (Borno) and Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), on their accusations of President Goodluck Jonathan as the promoter of Boko Haram to kill northerners, especially, those of the Hausa/Fulani and Kanuri extraction. I rose up to the occasion defending President Jonathan, because he was innocent. It was just a true case of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it,” he said.

Clark alleged that on several occasions, Lai Mohammed who was then the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, deliberately deployed propaganda to create false narratives around the Jonathan administration and Boko Haram, with the intent to create the impression that Jonathan was the sponsor of the Boko Haram insurgency

