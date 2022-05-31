News

Clark to Ayu: Resign now, you are no longer fit to lead PDP 

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

 

In the aftermath of the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary which saw Atiku Abubakar emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election, Edwin Clark the leader of South South and pan Niger Delta forum has advised Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP, to resign.

In a statement on Tuesday by Edwin Clark, which was made available to New Telegraph, he said that the chairman’s open visit to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to congratulate and hail him clearly revealed his partiality and predilection in the processes leading to the baffling conclusion of the PDP presidential primary.

The statement reads in part: “I decided to issue this press release because of the worrying occurrences in our polity vis-a-vis the dappled party primaries being conducted across the country.  The reported outrageous financial inducements of delegates and the cynical dollarization of the electoral process.

“These happenings give strong warnings of more likely deleterious outcomes of the 2023 general elections, mainly the presidential and their aftermaths. Most disturbing is what happened at the Special National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

“I followed the live broadcasts of the proceedings, keenly, until about 12.30 am on Sunday, the 29th. I was quite impressed by the efforts of the convention committee, which was headed by former Senate President, Senator David Mark and his assistants, particularly, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri but, sadly, the outcome of the election leaves much to be desired. It was very unjust and rather unwholesome. It will definitely impact severe, adverse ramifications on the future unity of the country.

“I was alarmed by the outrageous and Machiavelli manner in which Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, was so apparently arranged to announce his withdrawal from the contest at the last minute, his speech changed the mood of the event.

“That was done in order to foist another Northerner as the party’s flag bearer having regard to the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal was the only aspirant from the whole of the North West which had about 192 delegates at the convention. What Tambuwal did was not only dishonourable but also a serious electoral abnormality and a tragic betrayal of national patriotism for hidebound interests.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dantata decries insecurity, naira devaluation, poverty

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

…asks northern elders to help …says presidential system has failed B usiness mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has asked the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) to team up with like-minded Nigerians to end the many challenges facing the country. Speaking while receiving the group led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi on a condolence visit to the family of […]
News

INEC: Kaigama questions credibility of elections in Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has raised doubts over the credibility of elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to elect politicians into positions of power in the country.   In a Homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Peace Pro-Cathederal on Sunday in Abuja to mark the 2021 World Communications […]
News

SON seeks increased police partnership for standard enforcement

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced the commencement of a nationwide sensitisation of Nigerians, especially its stakeholders, on ways of ensuring standards in production and procurement of local and foreign goods in the country. The enlightenment included highlighting the benefits of stocking and selling only standard products. In this regard, SON emphasised the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica