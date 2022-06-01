News Top Stories

Clark to Ayu: Resign now, you’re no longer fit to lead PDP

In the aftermath of the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party presidential primary which saw Atiku Abubakar emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election, Edwin Clark the leader of South South and pan Niger Delta Forum has advised Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP, to resign.

 

In a statement yesterday by Edwin Clark, which was made available to New Telegraph, he said that the chairman’s open visit to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to congratulate and hail him clearly revealed his partiality and predilection in the processes leading to the baffling conclusion of the PDP presidential primary.

 

The statement reads in part: “I decided to issue this press release because of the worrying occurrences in our polity vis-a-vis the dappled party primaries being conducted across the country. The reported outrageous financial inducements of delegates and the cynical dollarization of the electoral process.

 

“These happenings give strong warnings of more likely deleterious outcomes of the 2023 general elections, mainly the presidential and their aftermaths. Most disturbing is what happened at the Special National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

 

“I followed the live broadcasts of the proceedings, keenly, until about 12.30 am on Sunday, the 29th. I was quite impressed by the efforts of the convention committee, which was headed by former Senate President, Senator David Mark and his assistants, particularly, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri but, sadly, the outcome of the election leaves much to be desired. It was very unjust and rather unwholesome. It will definitely impact severe, adverse ramifications on the future unity of the country.

 

“I was alarmed by the outrageous and Machiavelli manner in which Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, was so apparently arranged to announce his withdrawal from the contest at the last minute, his speech changed the mood of the event.

 

“That was done in order to foist another Northerner as the party’s flag bearer having regard to the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal was the only aspirant from the whole of the North West which had about 192 delegates at the convention.

 

What Tambuwal did was not only dishonourable but also a serious electoral abnormality and a tragic betrayal of national patriotism for hidebound interests

 

