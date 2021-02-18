Clark to Gumi: Don’t compare Niger Delta agitation with banditry in North-West

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday charged Kadunabased, Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, to desist from equating the Niger Delta agitation for resource control and environmental justice with the activities of bandits operating in the North-West region of the country.

Clark, who gave the advice at a virtual news conference held in Abuja, said the two scenarios were entirely different and accused Gumi and his co-travellers, advocating for amnesty for the armed bandits of envy, ignorance and mischief. He, however, commended the peace efforts of Gumi and other northern elites, stressing that going into the forests to persuade the bandits to drop their arms and desist from further attacks on communities, killing and maiming fellow citizens, was a step in the right direction.

He recalled that he and other leaders in the Niger Delta embarked on similar missions during the heat of the militancy in the region. He, however, described the attempt to equate the Niger Delta amnesty programme with the activities of the northern bandits, saying that it was not only criminal, but unconscionable. “The whole idea of comparing the Niger Delta militants, who are exposed to all kinds of diseases, illnesses and deprivations, as a result of oil exploration with people who we are told are not Nigerians, who enter into the country illegally.

