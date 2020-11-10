Sports

Clarke resigns as FA Chair after ‘coloured’ remarks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Greg Clarke has resigned as FA chairman in the wake of referring to BAME footballers as “coloured” while giving evidence to MPs.
The FA confirmed Clarke’s departure on Tuesday and said Peter McCormick would be stepping in as interim FA chairman with immediate effect as they “begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course”.
Clarke said he “put the interests of football first” when making the decision to step down – something he had been “actively considering for some time” – and apologised again for his comments.
His resignation statement read: “My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on.
“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include.
“I would like to thank my friends and colleagues in the game for the wisdom and counsel they have shared over the years and resign from the FA with immediate effect.”
Clarke, speaking at Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee meeting on Tuesday, was answering a question around the difficulty of gay players in the men’s game coming out because of social media backlash, reports Sky News.
The FA chairman had said: “If I look at what happens to high-profile female footballers, to high-profile coloured footballers, and the abuse they take on social media… social media is a free-for-all.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Azubuike celebrates Turkish league title with Brazilian star

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Nigeria U-23 captain, Azubuike Okechukwu, is on top of the world after winning the 2019- 2020 Turkish league championship with his club Istanbul Basaksehir. Okechukwu and his teammates sealed the league with a 1 – 0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.   The hard-fought victory however handed Istanbul Istanbul Basaksehir their firstever Turkish league title. […]
Sports

Anambra FA: Sports ministry urges NFF to uphold Ubah’s Election

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has declared its support for the reelection of Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah as the Chairman of Anambra State Football Association. The ministry made this known in a statement titled “Resolution of the Ministerial Meeting on the Anambra State Football Association”. According to the statement dated October 15, […]
Sports

Coronavirus: Fans to return to Premier League ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: