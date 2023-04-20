Clash Of Events: Comedian AY threatens to sue Julius Agwu

AY Makun, the comedian, has threatened to sue Julius Agwu, his colleague, for alleged defamation. In a recent interview, Julius Agwu said he began his Easter show Laugh For Christ Sake long before AY started promoting his own concert. Agwu added that he called AY to tell him that the date for the two concerts clashed but he (AY) hung up on him. On Wednesday, AY released a statement via Instagram, responding to the accusations made by Agwu about taking over his Easter Sunday show date. He also shared a series of posts including dates and locations of various events to refute his colleague’s claims.

AY said he will take legal action against Agwu should the accusations continue. “Dear senior colleague Julius Agwu, my question is, how is it even possible to lay claims to the fact that I took over your Easter Sunday date with the following verifiable facts,” the statement reads. “Laff 4 Christ Sake stopped in 2009 and only came back on October 23rd, 2011. The same year I did AY Live on Workers Day May 1st (which obviously was not on Easter Sunday).

“Slide 3 confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in London on Easter Sunday, April 8th, 2012. ( I am here wondering how you intended to do both London and Nigeria the same day) “Slide 4 confirms Laff 4 Christ Sake happening in Port Harcourt on Good Friday, March 29th, 2013 (and not on Easter Sunday).

“Slide 5 confirms Julius D Genius Agwu performing at AY Live on Easter Sunday, March 31st, 2013. (which I believed would have been an issue if I truly ever cut a call on senior colleague who holds claim the same date) “Slides 6 & 7 confirms our cordial relationship as family friends after my Easter show in 2013 (I’m still wondering at what point I cut a call on you for us to still see ourselvesas families) “Slide 8 confirms me as a performing act at your London show in 2015 (where I had to buy my own airline ticket to support you due to the unforeseen situation that happened to you) “Slide 9 shows every event concerning you that the AY Show covered at different times.

“It was on one of such occasions that you invited my wife and I over to your birthday and apologised for all the wrong accusations over the years in the presence of Okey Bakassi and other key industry players. “Fast forward to 2023, here we are again with this libellous video that will not be tolerated. “Should this continue without any proof to your claims of me bewitching you, I will be filing a slanderous lawsuit against you for consistently trying to damage my reputation.”