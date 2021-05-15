News

Clash with smugglers: Why our men opened fire in Oyo community, by Customs

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday confirmed the clash on Thursday between some of its officers and some smugglers in Iseyin leading to the death of four residents of the community who were enjoying the Eid celebration. The Customs’s officers allegedly began to shoot sporadically after intercepting smuggled goods coming through the borders.

Some of the residents and groups in the town including the Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Abdulganiy Ajinase had condemned the action of the customs officers. In its reaction to the incident, however, the Customs through its Spokesman, Zone A, Theophilus Duniya explained that officers who were on routine patrol intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin.

He said the mob attempted to abduct one of the officers who was brutally attacked. His words: “At about 1500 hours of Thursday, 13th May, 2021, some daredevil smugglers mobilized themselves with the help of some thugs; attacked a patrol team serving with Federal Operations Unit Zone A, who were on lawful duty at Iseyin. “The officers who were on routine patrol intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin. Sequel to the interception, the officers were attacked by a mob who were mobilized by the smugglers. The mob attacked the officers with dangerous weapons which led to the infliction of serious injuries on two officers. In an attempt to abduct one of the officers who was brutally attacked.

Leave a Reply

