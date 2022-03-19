Sports

Clasico, other La Liga games air live on DStv, GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the second ‘El Clasico’ La Liga clash for the 2021/22 football season. They can also anticipate the action from other Round of 29 La Liga matches scheduled for broadcast from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 March 2022. To view these games download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps to subscribe or to upgrade or to set up auto renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *228# to recharge.

The biggest game of the week will see league leader Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga. The Blaugrana have enjoyed a resurgence since the end of January, but they are not in a position to challenge Los Blancos’ push for the title just yet. Nonetheless, Barca will hope that their January recruits such as Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue their fine form.

“He has scored goals all his career. He gets into space well. He is mature, intelligent, humble, and positive,” said Barcelona manager Xavi of the Gabonese striker. Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, is hoping his team shrugs off their penchant for slack performances in the first half of games: “It cost us to go into the games with the necessary intensity, it’s a soft spot that we have had and we are going to fix it,” said the Italian. “The rivals squeeze a lot in the first [half], then lose rhythm and we get better.” Fresh from knocking Manchester United out from Europe, Champions Atletico Madrid faces a tricky match against neighbours Rayo Vallecano on Saturday at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga.

 

