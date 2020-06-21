Classy and chic in PoshedUpByEb new collection

N

ollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo have continued to push her passion for fashion to the next level.

Her fashion line which was launched two years ago, PushedUpByEb has a new collection for ladies who to look comfortable and chic.

To model the collection, Ebube signed up her sexy diva friends in the movie industry for the job, Idia Aisien, Melody Gabriel and Destiny Amaka.

According to the actress, the new collection is about living up to the mission of her brand, which is to create a very comfortable and casual, yet chic style for every fashion loving woman out there.

An every day look, which can be dressed up, pairing with high heels and stiletto, or dressed down, by switching the heels for casual footwear like sneakers, effortlessly without breaking the bank.

The ‘Ish’ dress as she called it, can be switched to suit formal setting by pairing with heels and can be transformed into casual chic style by pairing with sneakers.

Ebube Nwagbo, who is among the pioneer actresses in Bollywood, is one of the few who found passion for business in other areas aside acting early in her career.

First was her posh human hair range and now her new clothing line ‘PoshedUp by Ebube Nwagbo’ is giving women a new vibe of fashionable clothes.

PoshedUpByEb is a casual chic clothing line inspired by the actress’s favorite everyday fashionable looks, specially recreated just for ladies who love to look different.

