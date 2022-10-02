Body & Soul

Classy fashion in Nigerian colours

In solidarity to celebrating Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day, we bring you the sophisticated, gorgeous, suave and classy fashion in green and white. Green has always been a fun colour.

It also represents life and freshness. Also, you can make people green with envy just by looking gorgeous in green.

 

White is all pure and clean. There is never a time, wearing all white can go out of style. It’s the best way of looking angelic. Aside wearing the Nigerian flag colours in very stylish ways, combining these two colours always has its own unique look.

No matter the setbacks, challenges we face as a country, Green, White Green will always symbolise Home to us all. So, don’t forget to slay and look dashing in green and white, representing Nigeria wherever you are.

 

