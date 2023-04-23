Clean Cooking: Groups queue behind Nigeria to expand initiative

Weeks after the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Vitol, a global energy and commodities company, went into an agreement to invest in a range of carbon avoidance and removal projects as part of efforts to support the energy transition plan, two groups, African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) have also announced a partnership that promotes investments in clean cooking companies and programmes.

As it is, Africa is mobilising capital to boost access to clean cooking with series of new deals aimed at funding energy transition projects across the continent. Specifically, NSIA and Vitol completed the Carbon Vista JV (https://apo-opa. info/41GnDRC). Both parties have set aside an initial $50 million to the new venture. The JV’s first investment will go into a household energy efficiency programme. The programme, for a start, will deploy up to 200,000 devices each for clean cooking and water filtration. “For countries like ours rich in fossil fuel, we also find ourselves in a situation where we are energy poor,” notes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Nigerian Vice President said the energy transition remained tough for gas-rich and fossil fuel-rich countries. “I believe Africa can become the first truly green civilisation to use renewable fuel for purposes of a transformative economic journey,” he added. AGF and CCA, according to a statement, will focus on markets in East, Southern, and West Africa, where they see a significant need and opportunity to expand investments in green projects through clean cooking. “The partnership will enable carbon project developers to access pre-financing, thus helping to speed up both customers’ access to clean cooking,” says Feisal Hussain, Senior Director of Innovative Finance at the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA). The CCA, a non-profit organisation, operates with the support of the United Nations Foundation to promote clean cooking technologies in lower and middle income countries. Feisal Hussain says the CCA will use its network across the cooking and carbon markets in its partnership with the AGF in Africa. “We aim to lower the entry barrier for smaller clean cooking companies, helping to build carbon markets that are accessible to many,” Hussain added. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 970 million Africans lack access to clean means of cooking. And recent spikes in the price of cooking gas have forced millions back into more polluting but cheaper alternatives. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), if nothing is done to provide cleaner cooking alternatives, 1.67 billion Africans will rely on wood and charcoal for cooking by 2050. That has serious impact on climate, on the conservation of African forests, and especially on health. According to 2022 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.2 million people already die prematurely every year from illnesses attributable to household air pollution. No thanks to the incomplete combustion of solid fuels and kerosene used for cooking. But partnerships such as that between AGF and CCA can help to stem the dangerous tide.