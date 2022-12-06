Clean Cooking: Nigeria, others lose $2.4trn to exclusion

Nigeria is not among countries with the lowest clean cooking access rates in Africa. This is more worrisome as 19 out of the 20 countries with the lowest clean cooking access rates are in Africa.

The 20 countries with the lowest clean cooking access rates in Africa are Benin, Niger, Sierra Leone, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Burundi, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda, Madagascar, Mali, Guinea- Bissau, Malawi, Guinea, Rwanda, The Gambia, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and Haiti (the only non-African country).

Energy experts from such organisations as Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA), Global LPG Partnership (GLPGP), CITAC Africa have stated that lack of clean cooking energy is costing Nigeria and most developing countries around the world about $2.4 trillion annually with four million deaths linked to the problem yearly.

Sustainable Energy for All (SEForAll) said, globally, about 2.6 billion people lack access to clean cooking solutions, with the lowest access rates in sub-Saharan Africa. In March 2022, SEForAll also estimated that the cost, worldwide, from the use of traditional fuels for cooking was $2.4 trillion each year, while finance for clean cooking solutions remains far below the estimated $4 billion required annually to ensure universal access by 2030.

It is sad that in spite of Nigeria’s enormous wealth in energy resources, an estimated 84 per cent of households lack access to quality cooking and lighting fuels. It is reported that wood fuel was still the main source of energy for cooking and heating for 56 per cent of the population, thus nearly 30 million households and more than 100 million Nigerians depend on wood as a source of fuel for cooking.

With a high demand for wood fuel and an estimated 100 million of firewood consumed annually, Nigeria has currently one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world, at over 3.3 per cent per year. Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, during his recent visit to Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, confirmed that 19 of the 20 countries with the lowest clean cooking access rates were in Africa.

Although other sources of cooking energy are used in Nigeria, including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), kerosene, and electricity, they are expensive compared to biomass, which is available at little or no cost.

There are many hazards as a result of low clean cooking access. Findings revealed that many Nigerian households depend on wood, charcoal and kerosene for their cooking. Especially, most rural households still use solid cooking fuel (firewood) for their cooking.

The adverse effect of that is that many of the users suffer from condensate- laden kerosene that burns with high emissions of soot and particulate matter. It is also reported that thousands of people, mainly women, and children die every year from indoor air pollution in Nigeria.

It has also been found that respiratory problems, skin cancer, eye problems, food poisoning, and threats to women’s safety result from overexposure to unhealthy cooking fuels.

Reports reveal that smoke from open fire resulting in over 95,000 deaths annually, such that after Malaria and HIV/AIDS it is Nigeria’s biggest killer. To address these threats, the Federal Government of Nigeria had initiated many policies to improve its clean cooking accessibility.

The FG spent as much as $1 billion on kerosene subsidy in 2015, according to a report by International Center for Investigative Reporting. In spite of many government policies and spending aimed at improving clean cooking access, not many results have been achieved by Nigeria.

Yet the Federal Government is undaunted as it has initiated a clean cooking policy, according to the Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, who spoke at the recent Nigerian Clean Cooking Forum organised by the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cooking in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment with support from Heinrich Boell Stiftung (HBS) and Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP).

According to Ikeazor, it is unacceptable that Nigeria has the greatest number of people dying in Africa as a result of the lack of access to clean cooking. She pledged the Federal Government’s determination to develop a policy framework for clean cooking in the country, adding that there is already an interministerial committee saddled with the responsibility of developing the policy.

The minister revealed that, furthermore, a sub-committee of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Climate Change would coordinate national efforts to address the challenges posed by the lack of access to clean cooking.

Also currently, Nigeria is pursuing its energy transition plan which focuses on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and driving economic growth, bringing modern energy services to the country’s entire population, and managing the expected long-term job loss in the oil sector due to the reduced global fossil-fuel demand.

The Finance of Finance, Mr Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, said the energy transition plan was bold, ambitious and has the potential to generate a monumental impact across the nation. She highlighted that this additional plan requires significant financial support.

According to the plan, delivery of Nigeria’s net zero targets requires spending $ 1.9 trillion up to 2060 including $410 billion above business as usual. She said, “This additional financial requirement breaks down to $150 billion net expenses in improving generation capacity, $135 billion on building transmission and distribution infrastructure, $79 billion on developing clean, cooking solutions, $21 billion on de-carbonising industry and $12 billion on transport and another $12 billion on oil and gas decarbonisation.”

