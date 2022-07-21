Sports

Clean sweep by Senegal as Mane others shine at CAF Awards 

Senegal proved that they are really Africa Number one as they make a near clean sweep of honours at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday night.

Sadio Mane expectedly was named African Player of the Year.  Aliou Cisse leading his team to both Africa Cup of Nations’ victory as well as qualification for the World Cup to also win the Coach of the Year Award.

Another Senegalese,  Pape Matar Sarr emerged as the Young Player of the Year. Senegal also named National Team of the Year

Nigeria’s only showing was Asisat Oshoala winning  a record fifth African Player of the Year award to become the only African ever so decorated.

In other categories, Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco was named African Men’s Club of the Year while South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns named Women’s Club of the Year

Just like Oshoala, Mane retains the CAF African Player of the Year title, having also won the 2019 edition: the previous edition. He has recently left England’s Liverpool after a trophy-laden spell with the Reds, becoming the German Bundesliga’s marquee player after signing for Bayern Munich.

Oshoala now overtakes her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha, to stand alone as a record five-time winner of the African Player of the Year accolade.

South Africa’s national women’s head coach Desiree Ellis, who will lead Banyana Banyana into Saturday’s final of the 2022 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Morocco, was named Africa’s Coach of the Year in the women’s football category.

To top off a huge night for the Teranga Lions, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who made his international debut as an 18-year-old and was part of Senegal’s AFCON 2021 winning team, was named Africa’s Young Player of the Year.

The awards were held at Morocco’s impressive Mohamed VI Technical Centre in Sale, Rabat and attended by a gathering of Africa’s top football personalities and football stars.

Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club were rewarded for their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 win by being named Africa’s Club of the Year in the men’s section.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns FC were named Africa’s women’s Club of the Year after winning their domestic league and the inaugural TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League in Egypt in 2021.

Ghana’s Evelyn Badu scooped a double on the night as she won the women’s Interclub Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, after leading Hasaacas Ladies all the way to the final of the inaugural TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League and winning the tournament’s Golden Boot.

The men’s Interclub Player of the Year was won by legendary Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper and captain, Mohamed El Shenawy.

It was another Senegalese player in Simba’s Pape Ousmane Sakho who won CAF’s Goal of the Year in the mixed category for men and women for his spectacular overhead strike for Simba against Asec Mimosa in a TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup group game.

The women’s National Team of the Year will be named after Saturday’s TotalEnergies Women’s Cup of Nations final between hosts Morocco and South Africa at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Full List of Winners:

Player of the Year (Men)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and FC Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

Due to the absence of a major women’s competition during the period under review, the Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 has reviewed the selection process for this important category. The TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco will be factored as one of the criterion in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women’s football in general. The winner will be announced on July 23, 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.

Goal of the Year

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)

 

