Clean-Up: Buhari’s order to probe of HYPREP, victory for Ogoni, says MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari for an audit of the finances of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), which is in charge of the Ogoni clean-up as a victory for the people of Ogoni.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, tweeted on his page @fnsuke following the President’s directive, and the return of the Clean-Up exercise to the Ministry of the Environment, that MOSOP was far more committed to the success of the Ogoni cleanup but against the abuses and corruption that has wreaked the process.

Nsuke has consistently accused HYPREP of corruption, insisted that massive fraud in excess of $200 million has occurred in the agency, expressing hopes that the audit will be transparent and conducted with utmost integrity. President Buhari had in a memo dated July 29, 2022 ordered an audit of HYPREP from its inception and approved its reorganization while the agency remains under the management of the Ministry of Environment.

Further responding to questions from journalists in Port Harcourt, Nsuke noted that though it was awkward to move the supervision of an environmental cleanup exercise from the Ministry of Environment to the Niger Delta people, MOSOP said it was far more interested in the transparency and a strong commitment to the success of the cleanup exercise.

Dismissing the argument that the Ogoni Cleanup is a Niger Delta affair, Nsuke said the entire world has shown more commitment to the Ogoni cause and cleanup program than the Niger Delta ministry. He said if the argument of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs were to be taken seriously, then all the road works, healthcare interventions, educational institutions and all Federal Government intervention in the Niger Delta should have been routed through the Niger Delta Ministry.

The MOSOP President accused the Niger Delta Ministry of plotting to create internal crises in Ogoni through some impostors who claim to be representing Ogoni. He advised the leadership of the Niger Delta Ministry to take its eyes from the Ogoni cleanup funds and not contemplate any possibility whatsoever that some Niger Delta nationalities will use impostors to control the Ogoni cleanup by any means.

He said: “We are aware of some clandestine moves targeting the Ogoni cleanup funds and to get recommendation for an oil firm to resume oil production in Ogoni, through some impostors who claim to be representing the Ogoni people. “It is unfortunate that Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has been caught somewhere in this web.”

