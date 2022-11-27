News

Clearance Operation: Soldiers kill 4 terrorists in Kaduna 

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Government has said soldiers fighting terrorists in the state has killed four bandits during clearance operations in the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralised four bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts around Tsohon Gayan in Chikun Local Government Area.

Aruwan said in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government: “The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were neutralized during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

“Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.”

He added: “The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.”

According to him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success.

He added that clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations across the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s unending nexus of ills

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sometimes, one wonders whether we are living in a lawless society. And what may have happened to our humanity. That we longer place value on the sacredness of life is appealing.   However, all the indices of a failed state are stirring us in the face, yet the government at the centre lacks the fire […]
News

Mali coup: Opposition rejects transition deal as ‘power grab’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The opposition coalition which led mass protests in Mali ahead of last month’s coup has rejected a transition charter. On Saturday, the country’s military leadership agreed to establish an 18-month interim government until an election could take place. It followed three days of talks with opposition and civil society groups, reports the BBC. But […]
News

Runsewe dangles 500 free tickets before fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Newcastle are back for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, despite the Italian side reportedly turning down a £100m bid by the Magpies for the 23-year-old Nigerian international in the January window.   Newcastle join Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle for the striker who is hot property after a fine campaign in Serie A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica