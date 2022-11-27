Clearance Operation: Soldiers kill 4 terrorists in Kaduna 

The Kaduna State Government has said soldiers fighting terrorists in the state has killed four bandits during clearance operations in the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralised four bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts around Tsohon Gayan in Chikun Local Government Area.

Aruwan said in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government: “The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were neutralized during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

“Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.”

He added: “The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.”

According to him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success.

He added that clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations across the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...