Clement: There’s room for people to do things differently in real estate

Mr. Oladipupo Clement, CEO, LIFEPAGE, in this interview with CHRIS UGWU, speaks on challenges and prospects for real estate business in an emerging economy like Nigeria

What is your take on the investment landscape in the country amidst COVID- 19?

To start with, there is a lot of dead capital yet to be unlocked in the country even as we speak. During the pandemic, a lot of attention and investment went into Dangote Refinery. As it stands, a lot needs to be done in terms of investment in different industries in Nigeria so we can match up with the global standard. COVID in itself is a global crisis that also presents unique opportunities. Generally, there are two sides to it, but for investment largely, my take is – there are three things you can do with money: waste it, spend it or invest it. Foolish people waste money, ordinary regular people spend money and the wise ones invest it. But there is the bit that has to do with taking uncalculated risks, there are loads of investment schemes all over the town that the returns already spell doom. And people are not thoroughly educated on how to appraise and mitigate such risks, for there is no such thing as risk-free investments anywhere in the world. There are only low risks, moderately risky and aggressively risky investments. And the higher the risk, the higher the returns and vice versa. At the end of the day also, investment objectives must be clearly defined to ascertain which investment instrument is suitable for that particular objective. So, if your objective, for instance, is to meet up short term obligations, there are investment instruments that are most suitable for such. And if you have plans to build a house, start a business – these are mid to long-term objectives, there are also investments that are suitable for that. When investments are forced to perform or produce returns that are unrealistic or too good to be true, then that is when p e o p l e get really affected. What are the current challenges faced by real estate industry in Nigeria? Just like every other industry, we have unique challenges faced by different real estate players in Nigeria. A very profound challenge is the unavailability of longterm and cheap funds. We need more access to funds to be able to create quality and affordable homes for more Nigerians. Another challenge is in the area of documentation of properties. A developer’s plot needs to be created to get clean titles that would be processed and delivered in no time. What are the prospects for real estate business in an emerging economy like Nigeria? The market is very large and there are lots of opportunities for new players. The prospects are huge and, in fact, I personally believe the real estate market in Nigeria is still very much untapped. All the r e a l e s t a t e developers and players in this s e c t o r are still scrat ching the surface. We h a v e not even started. According to PWC report in 2019/2020, the value of dead capital in real estate lands market in Nigeria is valued at over $900 billion. If the sector has maximised its potential, it won’t have $900 billion trapped and unused. There is the ecosystem in that space where you can either play as a broker, developer, investor or a regulator. The interesting thing is that there is still so much room for people to do things differently from the way it has always been done. Just like other sectors, the real estate space calls for a lot of disruptions and we have seen quite a few of these in the last decade, but I see a lot more coming to play with technology. There is a lot taking place within the real estate space, but it has not really reached the point where it ought to be. However, the challenges faced in the real estate business in Nigeria are peculiar, therefore, our solutions need to be homegrown and localised. Again, the potential is quite huge and with the market size, demand is also extremely high and this spells huge potential and let me add that the types of houses people look for speaks less of space, but functionality. The groundbreaking ceremony for Almond County was a huge success. What are your housing targets at the county? As a company, our corporate vision is to develop one million homes by 2041. We plan to develop at least a thousand homes in this fast-developing and serene location in Mowe Town. At Almond County, we kickstarted the first scheme at the groundbreaking ceremony where the first 200 housing units would be developed. Lifepage, on October 1, 2021, announced a 90-day end-of-the-year bounty offer, what do you intend to achieve with this offer? It’s our way of giving back. This offer is part of the many activities we have put together to give back to our customers. These are things we do on a yearly basis. Every business should have a CSR initiative where they also give back and we’ve done that over the years – giving out cars, houses and, this year, we decided to tweak it a bit. For this season, three lucky subscribers stand a chance to win a 10-year interest-free mortgage for a home, N1,000,000.00 and N500,000.00 cash respectively. What is the current state of your real estate investment packages and what benefits does it offer the public? Our real investment packages are specifically tailored to help Nigerians create and retain wealth. We have done this successfully for years without a hitch and every investor that has taken part in any of our opportunities ends up happy and grateful. Like I mentioned earlier, investments generally are driven largely by objectives, there are those whose objectives involve cashflow, there are those whose objectives are connected to capital gain or appreciation and there those who want a combination of both capital gain and cash flow. So, the choice or objective is what each of our real estate investment packages aim to cater for. Do you think the Federal Government is doing enough to encourage real estate business in the country, especially in area of housing, mortgages and regulation? If what we are doing in Nigeria were to be operating in another developed economy, we would have blossomed even faster and better in this industry. I give you an instance, we’ve had to use creative financing to drive the business right from the beginning and in many ways that is what we are still doing, this is because there is really no support. It’s rather unfortunate, but the environment is too hostile for business growth. Yes, it puts us under the pressure to create and be creative. However, it appears as though once government perceives a particular industry is beginning to boom, then government beams its searchlight on it – not to help or to support, but to stifle, regulate till it kill the industry and that’s really uncalled for. This is really not the best. I think it’s time for government to begin to collaborate rather than frustrate the players. In some developed nations, if I acquire an expanse of land and I want to build, once I put my designs out, sort out the necessary documentation, off-takers are automatically able to access mortgage. And with this, my bank can easily give me construction loan, knowing fully well that once I start construction, the people that will offtake do not need to have all the money to subscribe to my project and that’s because their banks too will fund them. I believe more can be done in this area by government, especially within the mortgage system in Nigeria. The mortgages in Nigeria are not enough and easily accessible. Making more mortgages available can significantly increase the GDP of the country. Same with creating infrastructures to support the development. Good road, power, etc. but here, you literally do everything and all of these contribute to the pain. Government needs to create a support system to ease this stress.

How can investors be encouraged to sustain participation in the real estate market? As of today, real estate remains the most reliable and secure investment platform. You can’t get it wrong when it comes to real estate. In your investment/ asset column, real estate is one you should continually furnish. There are different areas of real estate you can explore and you would be sure you won’t regret it. However, due diligence is critical. If you are going to invest, it means that you want to send your money on errand and make it do the work for you. Be sure that the company you are going to be investing with/in has got a track record of delivering on promise. You also want to be sure that it will satisfy your core objectives/ goals. There is also a social impact to every investment you make in real estate companies. I personally believe that real estate has the potential of employing more people than any other sector because there are direct and indirect employment opportunities. It therefore means you are aiding employment, increasing the housing stock and decreasing the problem of housing deficit in Nigeria. And you are making money in the process of creating jobs and solving the problem of housing deficits. Internally generated revenue of government will soar significantly. So, it’s a win-win for everybody in the cycle. One of Lifepage’s visions is to develop one million homes across Africa by 2041, do you think this is achievable going by the current economic challenges in the country? Absolutely! Very possible and very achievable! We are employing a stepwise approach to achieving this. Asides from the housing development need, the impact of this project cuts across many industries across Africa. We believe the economic downturn does not affect the demand for affordable and acceptable homes. Everyone still needs a roof over his/her head. How has the rise in forex affected your company and the industry generally? Most of the materials used in our development are largely imported and for as long as we do not encourage local manufacturing but have to import, and since importation is not achievable with naira but with foreign exchange, it will always create massive variation in construction cost and ultimately trickle down to the end-users. In this case, the customers. It’s really been very challenging, particularly for those of us who have been in business and have made up our minds to provide quality at affordable rate. Sometimes we have to even absorb some of those variations. In what way do you think the Federal Government could revive and reposition the nation’s real estate market? First is to encourage local manufacturing, provide stable power, funding for local manufacturers – let the policy favour those who are producing those materials locally. It shouldn’t be a situation where it is cheaper to import than to purchase or produce locally. Also ensuring the process for property documentation is made easy.

Where do you think LIFEPAGE will be in the next 10 years?

One of our goals, among several others, is to build one million homes across Africa by 2041. By that time, we would have done a quarter of that target. Also, within that 10 years we would have at least raised one thousand global millionaires, which is a testament to our purpose of making lives richer.

