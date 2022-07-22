Clergy in Nigeria under siege-CAN cries out

…says action provocative, heinous …wonders why Catholic priests are major target

Following killings and abductions of ordained men of God in the country, especially Catholic priests, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the clergy in Nigeria is under siege. The General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, who spoke to our correspondent in Abuja, expressed worry that the provocative killings and abductions of clergy-men without any cause or reason, was inhibiting progress and harmonious living. Noting that perpetrators of such evil acts are those against the existence of clergymen and their pastoral work in the country, he said that Christians were not retaliating because of the fear of God and their love for humanity.

His words: “The killings and abductions are of great concern. What have pastors done to them? Why are they picking up pastors and who are these people killing and kidnapping pastors? They are people that don’t like them and don’t like the existence of the pastoral work in the country “It’s very sad. It doesn’t give room for development, progress and harmonious living among people. “We don’t want to make it fire for fire; we don’t have people that will be killing people like they are killing pastors; we don’t have people that will be abducting others like they are abducting pastors.

“We have people that are trained in the way of God, that are trained in the manner that they have the fear of God in them; they love human beings as they love themselves. Christ said love your neighbour as yourself; your neighbour is someone living near you, fellow human beings. Where there is no love there will be hatred. “But who are these people killing us? They are killing and abducting Christians, especially the Catholic priests this time around. What have the Catholic priests done to them? They are just exhibiting provocative actions and Christians are not known to be violent.

“By the time Christ himself will rise against them they will be unable to stand the shadow of Christ. It’s sad, it’s heinous, and it’s not palatable. It leaves a sour taste in the mouth that the clergy in Nigeria is under siege.” The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), while lamenting that life was no longer respected in Nigeria, raised concerns over the nonchalant attitude of those in the corridors of power over the “senseless killings” and abductions of not just pastors and priests, but of Nigerians in general. CSN’s National Director of Social Communications, Rev Fr. Michael Umoh, however, lamented that though it was obvious many Catholic priests and Nigerians have been recently abducted and killed by bandits and kidnappers, the number of those killed by those in government through policies driven by insatiable greed and selfish interests was higher.

He said: “Most Nigerian politicians are worse than bandits and Boko Haram. In fact, we are where we are because of the type of politicians and leaders we have. “Our concerns are more for Nigeria as a nation because attack on priests and sacred places is an epiphenomena of a sick society. Thus, while facing the killing and attack of priests, highly condemnable as it is, we should mourn more for the nation that has been captured by people who do not mean well for her. “That should call every good person to rise and fight against the evil that has befallen humanity in our nation, Nigeria. The fact is that life is no longer respected in this country, and that is very unfortunate. Meanwhile, those in government do not seem to pay attention to the pains the people are going through. “In fact, people are still busy jostling for power in the midst of the very terrible situation we are in. People are suffering! People are dying, people are in distress, yet people are still going on as if things are normal. “Let us pray for leaders in Nigeria and true deliverance of this nation. We are confident that God is alive and His spirit will touch the hearts of perpetrators of evil in our land. May Nigeria know peace again, Amen!”

