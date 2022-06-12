News

Clergyman to politicians: Shun self interests, primordial sentiments

Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, the Most Reverend (Dr.) Isaac Ayo-Olawuyi, has decried the current state of poverty and insecurity in the country even as he called on the political class to shun self interest and primordial considerations.

 

The clergyman made the call while briefing journalists on the activities lined up to mark celebrations of the Diamond Anniversary of the Diocese of Lagos, Methodist Church, Nigeria, Wesley Chapel, Ajah, Lagos State, recently.

 

Also, he urged the political class to shun ’do or die’ politics, noting that no position is worth anybody’s blood. The Cleric expressed optimism that God would intervene in the current situation in Nigeria.

 

However, Bishop Ayo- Olawuyi, singled out Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu of Lagos State for commendation for what he described as his giant strides on infrastructural development and provision of security in the State.

 

The Cleric expressed optimism that the Governor would do more if given the opportunity in 2023

 

