Cleric advocates more prayers for Nigeria over insecurity

Amidst the growing tension across the country, a cleric, Sheikh Jamiu Sanusi, has called for intensified prayers for the country. Sanusi made the call during a Ramadan lecture/ Qur’an recitation organised by a radio station, Splash FM, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Speaking on the theme of the programme, ‘Religious Tolerance and Peace: A Panacea for Development’, the cleric said what the country needed at this critical time was not attack on the government but a joint effort by the government and the citizens to combat insecurity. He appealed to the Federal Government to be proactive in tackling the current security challenges to prevent the situation from worsening.

He said: “In this country, what we need is peace. Without this, there will be problem in our land. Islam advocates peace, nothing but absolute peace and that is what we are preaching today; that we must tolerate one another, irrespective of religious differences. Humanity comes before religion. “On insecurity, government needs to take proper action. Look at the killings all over the place, especially in the North.

People are killing here and there.” Also, the national president of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, appealed to those agitating for Nigeria’s break-up to have a rethink.

