Cleric arrested for abducting 15-year-old girl for ritual

A 36-year-old, self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Amodu Jamiu, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State command for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl. to use it for ritual purposes. The Police Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspect was arrested on Monday. According to Oyeyemi, the self-acclaimed cleric was arrested following a report lodged at Sango divisional police headquarters by the victim.

The PPRO said: “The victim told the police that she was accosted by the suspect while she was returning from her work place about 5:30 pm. “She said the suspect lured her into an uncompleted building after touching her with an object, suspected to be a charm to hypnotise her.

“The victim explained further that, on getting to the building, the suspect striped her naked and used a white handkerchief to rub her private part and other parts of her body.” Oyeyemi added: “It was a Good Samaritan, who, unknown to the suspect, was watching the whole incident that came to her rescue as she had become unconscious. “Upon the report, the DPO Sango division, Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently traced and apprehended”. “The suspect confessed that he was planning to afflict the victim with a sickness, which will enable him to extort her parents of a huge amount of money having successfully done it to two different persons in the past.”

Like this: Like Loading...