Metro & Crime

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Apostle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years.

Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Alhassan, who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Orphans and Widows Welfare Foundation International, was arrested following a complaint filed by the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

The victim (name withheld), while interacting with Ms Brenda Bartholomew, the Social Welfare Officer in-charge of the case, in Kaduna on Saturday, alleged that Alhassan sexually abused her over the last five years.

Bartholomew said that the victim, from Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of the state, had been living with the accused since she was 11 years old as a house-help.

She explained that the case was reported to the ministry by a non-governmental organisation, Bridge that Gap Initiative, after which the ministry intervened to investigate the issue.

“After receiving the information, we reported the case to the NSCDC, Kaduna South Local Government Area Division, Kakuri, who thereafter, arrested Alhassan and currently investigating the matter.

“We have taken her (victim) to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kakuri, for medical examination while we wait for NSCDC to conclude their investigation before we will proceed with the prosecution process,” she said.

On her part, Ms Gloria Bulus, the Executive Director, Bridge that Gap Initiative, told NAN that she found out about the victim’s predicament through a neighbour’s child who attended same school with the victim.

“In late October 2019, we heard that a 12-year-old girl, also a house-help in Alhassan’s house, had told some of her friends at school that her fellow house-help was being sexually molested by Alhassan.

“We decided to visit the school, Aliyu Makama Primary School, Barnawa, to investigate the alleged crime. We met the Assistant Head Teacher, Mrs Rebecca Sambo, who claimed ignorance of the issue.

“But the 12-year-old girl reaffirmed the allegation and we were able to contact her parents in Kagarko, who came and took her away.

“To ensure justice for the victim, we decided to approach the Ministry of Human Services to investigate the allegation. I am glad that the ministry did,” Bulus said.

When contacted, the Child Protection Desk Officer, NSCDC Kaduna, Mr Shehu Maiyaki, confirmed that Alhassan was in their custody, and that the matter was being investigated.

However, Alhassan denied committing the crime, saying it is a baseless accusation.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, soldiers kill two armed herdsmen in Benue, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), yesterday reportedly engaged suspected armed militant herdsmen in a fierce gun battle at Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State leaving two people dead. One person was said to have been badly injured while one AK-47 with 20 rounds of ammunition was […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraudster bags nine months imprisonment in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has secured the conviction of a 19-year-old Chemistry Student of the University of Ilorin, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi, for defrauding three students seeking accommodation. The charge against him stated: “That you, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobiloba, in the month of November 2019, in Ilorin, within […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.     The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: