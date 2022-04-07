News

Cleric arrested for defiling 12-year-old girl in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a pastor for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Awka, the state capital.

The Pastor Mr Onyekwelu, who is also a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was said to have been defiling the minor who had been living with him since Saturday last week.

The minor, (names withheld) from Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said that when she could not bear the pains of rape about 9:30pm on Wednesday, jumped down from a two-storey building and broke her leg in the process.

Narrating her ordeal to reporters, while receiving treatment at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Awka, she said: “On Saturday my mother sent me to one woman who later took me to the house of Rev Onyekwelu for me to be cooking and cleaning the house for him since his family is not around.

“On that same Saturday I came to his house after doing all the house chores, I went to bed, he came to me and I started forcing his penis inside my body and I started crying because it was paining me. I told him to leave me because my mother told me not to do such a thing but he continued forcing me and when I cried loud he started beating me.

“On Sunday he went to church alone and when he came back that night he started inserting his fingers inside my body, he also forced me to suck his penis and I refused and he started beating me again.

“The thing continued until yesterday being Wednesday when he was answering a phone call in the night and I told him I want to go and ease myself, he allowed me to go and by that time he has locked up the doors so I opened the toilet window and jumped out from there and I broke my left leg,” he added.

 

Our Reporters

