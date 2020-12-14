Cleric blames politicians for unending ASUU, FG rift

Presiding Pastor of First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo Town in Oyo State, Dr. Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the nation’s political leaders, describing them as wicked, selfish and inconsiderate of the plight of the masses whose children they have forced out of school for about eight months over face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

In his sermon at a remembrance and thanksgiving service for Pa Amos Aremu Moradeyo Ajuwon and the exit of Madam Maria Ajoke Oyebisi Ajuwon, Kehinde said at the weekend that the Federal Government and the ASUU’s rift took this long to settle because “the children of the politicians and the stupendously wealthy leaders do not school in Nigeria here, but rather, overseas. So, they are less concerned.”

