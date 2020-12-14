News

Cleric blames politicians for unending ASUU, FG rift

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Presiding Pastor of First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo Town in Oyo State, Dr. Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the nation’s political leaders, describing them as wicked, selfish and inconsiderate of the plight of the masses whose children they have forced out of school for about eight months over face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

 

In his sermon at a remembrance and thanksgiving service for Pa Amos Aremu Moradeyo Ajuwon and the exit of Madam Maria Ajoke Oyebisi Ajuwon, Kehinde said at the weekend that the Federal Government and the ASUU’s rift took this long to settle because “the children of the politicians and the stupendously wealthy leaders do not school in Nigeria here, but rather, overseas. So, they are less concerned.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kano stocks medical stores with N500m drugs

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

The Kano State government yesterday said it has stocked its medical stores with drugs and other consumables worth over N500 million. The items were to be distributed routinely to hospitals and community health centres in the state under the drug revolving scheme, the free maternal and child health programme and other interventions. The state governor, […]
News

Alleged gratification: ICPC arrests 4 NIS officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of four Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials, and one other, “for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime’. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, gave the names of the the suspects as […]
News

NDDC: IMC commends Buhari for approving funds of forensic audit

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving eight forensic field auditors to audit the Commission from 2001 to 2019. The commission, in a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said the President approved the funding following considerations that the National Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: