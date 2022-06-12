Cleric charges Christian men on exemplary living

Christian men have been charged to flee promiscuity, other evils and be exemplary in their way of living.

The counsel was given by Supervising Minister, Central Christian Men’s Fellowship of United Evangelical Church (Founded as Qua Iboe Church), Rev’d Idorenyin James, at the 20th Central Christian Men’s Fellowship Rally 2022, held at UEC Cathedral, Itire, Surulere, Lagos. James stressed that it was necessary for men to walk with God closely in order to come to the fullness of the mandate of God upon their lives.

The preacher said God still needs men who faithfully seek him, to bless and empower; advising Christian men to re-examine their lives and ensure conformity with God’s instructions for blessings.

While delivering the sermon on ‘Empowered for Glory’, with scriptural reference drawn from First Corinthians 15 verse 10, James asked participants not to think God has forgotten them. Rather, they should fast to the confession of their hope without wavering, for God who promised is faithful and just, as they were created to be the head, great and excel in all endeavours. James stated:”Don’t go to church to occupy space but be a practical Christian man in words, actions, service and charity.

God is still in need of men who really know and love him, to bless and empower. Beloved of Christ, I charge you, to hence rise up to serve the Lord and humanity, lift high the cross of Christ as true believers in the Lord.” Superintendent Pastor of the Lagos Township Superintendency of the Church, Rev’d Charles Nwogwugwu while congratulating the congregants on the success of their 2022 rally, urged they maintain the tempo of collective evangelism, service to God with hope for a rewarding future.

President of the Central Christian Men’s Fellowship, Lagos Township Superintendency of UEC, Elder Imeh Etuk, said the 2022 really was born to ignite spiritual and physical growth of the UEC men. He also advised participants to remain resolute in honouring God with their lifestyles and service.

Meanwhile the men’s programme which held Monday, May 30 to June 5 also featured Bible study, visit to motherless babies’ home, prayer meeting, bible quiz, health and business talk, fundraising for the support of evangelism, general prayers for Nigeria and the world.

