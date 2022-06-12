Faith

Cleric charges Christian men on exemplary living

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Christian men have been charged to flee promiscuity, other evils and be exemplary in their way of living.

 

The counsel was given by Supervising Minister, Central Christian Men’s Fellowship of United Evangelical Church (Founded as Qua Iboe Church), Rev’d Idorenyin James, at the 20th Central Christian Men’s Fellowship Rally 2022, held at UEC Cathedral, Itire, Surulere, Lagos. James stressed that it was necessary for men to walk with God closely in order to come to the fullness of the mandate of God upon their lives.

 

The preacher said God still needs men who faithfully seek him, to bless and empower; advising Christian men to re-examine their lives and ensure conformity with God’s instructions for blessings.

 

While delivering the sermon on ‘Empowered for Glory’, with scriptural reference drawn from First Corinthians 15 verse 10, James asked participants not to think God has forgotten them. Rather, they should fast to the confession of their hope without wavering, for God who promised is faithful and just, as they were created to be the head, great and excel in all endeavours. James stated:”Don’t go to church to occupy space but be a practical Christian man in words, actions, service and charity.

 

God is still in need of men who really know and love him, to bless and empower. Beloved of Christ, I charge you, to hence rise up to serve the Lord and humanity, lift high the cross of Christ as true believers in the Lord.” Superintendent Pastor of the Lagos Township Superintendency of the Church, Rev’d Charles Nwogwugwu while congratulating the congregants on the success of their 2022 rally, urged they maintain the tempo of collective evangelism, service to God with hope for a rewarding future.

 

President of the Central Christian Men’s Fellowship, Lagos Township Superintendency of UEC, Elder Imeh Etuk, said the 2022 really was born to ignite spiritual and physical growth of the UEC men. He also advised participants to remain resolute in honouring God with their lifestyles and service.

 

Meanwhile the men’s programme which held Monday, May 30 to June 5 also featured Bible study, visit to motherless babies’ home, prayer meeting, bible quiz, health and business talk, fundraising for the support of evangelism, general prayers for Nigeria and the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Prof Sunday Ngang,
Faith

Ngang: Restructuring won’t solve Nigeria’s problem

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In this interview with TAI ANYANWU, Prof Sunday Ngang, the Provost of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Theological Seminary in Jos, Plateau State, speaks on current developmental issues in the country   What is your overview of insecurity in the country?   I am very saddened by the unabated and increasing rate of insecurity. […]
Faith

We’ve taken over 79,000 youths out of unemployment –Oyedemi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Julius Oyedemi, has said that one of the outstanding accomplishments of the group is massive provision of legitimate source of livelihood lots of young Nigerians, who would have been still roaming the streets due lack of employment. […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Faith

Governor Emmanuel comes under swipe over 10,000 capacity inter’l worship center

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

• This is wasteful, say APC, Atheists International Alliance   The foundation laying ceremony of the 10.000 capacity International Worship Centre was held on Sunday, January 21, 2018, with a special service conducted by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.   It is the first of its kind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica