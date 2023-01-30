Cleric charges Christians to use kindness as therapy for people suffering hardship

The Archbishop of Aba Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia, has called on all Nigerians to use kindness as a tool for healing people suffering from all manner of challenges. Nwaobia who is equally the Bishop of Isiala-Ngwa South Diocese of the Anglican Communion said this shortly after receiving an award of “Worthy Clergy and Patriot” from a Coalition of Civil Society Organization, under the aegis of Coalition of Social Rights Defenders (COSORD), during an inter-faith dialogu/ the presentstion of the book, “Enlightening the Dark Minds” written by Chukwuemeka Mba at the Saint Michael’s Anglican Cathedral, Aba. The Firebrand Anglican Priest and a BOT Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) a frontline group championing the cause for rebirth and rebuilding of the Alaigbo renaissance, said that the world is hurt and wounded, but needs people who will use their milk of human kindness to heal it. “As much as I’m alive, I’ll continue to do good irrespective of the ethnic group one comes from, your class or your colour.”
