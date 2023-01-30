News

Cleric charges Christians to use kindness as therapy for people suffering hardship

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Archbishop of Aba Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia, has called on all Nigerians to use kindness as a tool for healing people suffering from all manner of challenges. Nwaobia who is equally the Bishop of Isiala-Ngwa South Diocese of the Anglican Communion said this shortly after receiving an award of “Worthy Clergy and Patriot” from a Coalition of Civil Society Organization, under the aegis of Coalition of Social Rights Defenders (COSORD), during an inter-faith dialogu/ the presentstion of the book, “Enlightening the Dark Minds” written by Chukwuemeka Mba at the Saint Michael’s Anglican Cathedral, Aba. The Firebrand Anglican Priest and a BOT Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) a frontline group championing the cause for rebirth and rebuilding of the Alaigbo renaissance, said that the world is hurt and wounded, but needs people who will use their milk of human kindness to heal it. “As much as I’m alive, I’ll continue to do good irrespective of the ethnic group one comes from, your class or your colour.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Atiku in talks with some northern APC govs –Sources

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ

A Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is confident that he would be elected as Nigeria’s next president in 2023. Atiku is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but some governors of the party are not happy with his decision to jettison the recommendation made to his as choice of running mate.   […]
News

Panel: Widow accuses police of killing son over N100 bribe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A widow, from Nkek in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Mfon Udoidiong testifying before the Akwa Ibom #EndSARS Judicial Panel yesterday said that a policeman, Mr. Idongesit Ekanem, killed her son on September 9, 2017 over his refusal to give N100 the police demanded. She disclosed this during the resumed hearing […]
News

Ekiti Guber: No deal with Tinubu to support APC – Oni

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship poll, Chief Segun Oni, has denied having any deal with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the election. The former governor made the clarification following rumours that Tinubu had struck a deal with him to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica