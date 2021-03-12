Cleric charges Nigerians to shun call for secession

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A popular cleric in Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has appealed to those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria to shelve the idea and instead work for the unity and progress of the country.

Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State argued that the strength of Nigeria lies in its unity in diversity, adding that the country is better as a one united nation than being divided.

The cleric spoke at a press conference, organised to herald the activities marking the 25th anniversary and 19th annual convention of the church.

In his view, the agitation for the breakup of Nigeria will only spell doom for the country and those behind the idea, saying “any group or region that attempt to secede is fighting a loss battle”.

The clergyman warned that, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may disintegrate if the leadership of the party fails to correct their errors and fulfill their campaign promises to Nigerians.

He opined that for APC to avert the looming crisis, the party must do the will of the people otherwise, “Nigerians may turn against the party” and this according to the cleric may lead to the end of the party.

“During the APC campaign in 2015, they made pronouncement that they should be driven away with stones if they fail to perform, I for see that their words may come to pass,” the cleric said.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity, corruption and other challenges confronting the country with all the seriousness they deserved.

“The wall of security of the country has fallen, Nigerians must pray for new strategies to fight insecurity so that the security situation will not be worse that this,” he said.

According to him, the solution to the country’s problems lies in prayer, saying Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations must pray to God for divine intervention.

