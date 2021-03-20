Cleric counsels against breaking up Nigeria

The General Overseer of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries (PSBM) Odo Egbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Pastor Sunday Dare Iyunade, has counselled against any of the region attempting a break away from Nigeria, saying that such move will not bode well as it is not sanctioned by God. The cleric stated that God has warned against such move as any of the ethnic nationality who attempts it will become history and totally eclipsed. He added that rather than breaking away from the country, prayers should be intensified for the country to remain united as anything different would only spell doom for promoters of such idea.

This admonition was part of Iyunade’s prophecies for 2021, which were declared during a recent press conference marking the 25th anniversary of his church and 19th annual convention of the church which begins tomorrow spanning March 28. “I urge everyone not to be troubled neither in spirit nor by word. Notwithstanding the things happening around the world, God will protect and provide for everyone who faithfully follows Him,’’ he declared.

The clergy warned against the disintegration of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, if the government “continued to renege on its promise to bring about the desired change that would make life more bearable for the residents of the country.” He also lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, saying that the wall of the security had fallen apart and that Nigerians must pray for new strategies “to fight this disturbing trend to evolve.”

Like this: Like Loading...