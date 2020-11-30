News

Cleric decries poor state of roads in Ogun

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Zonal Pastor in charge of Emmanuel Parish, Ota, Adetunji Oladayo, yesterday decried the poor state of roads in Ogun State.

 

During the weekly Sunday Service, Pastor Oladayo said it was sad that keeping appointmentswithinthestatewasnow difficult in many parts while attending social events at the weekend was now tough for indigenes.

 

Themanof Godwasspeaking based on a frustrating experience he had on Saturday whenhespentoverninehours driving from Imeko to Ota. Oladayo said: “I left Imeko at 3p.m., hoping to get to Ota by 5p.m. or at the maximum 6p.m. It was indeed frustrating that I got home at 12.10a.m. I felt bad and wept for the country.

 

This is very sad, because movements should not be this difficult within the state. Ota, which is an industrial area, is even worse, and one cannot be sure of keeping appointments duly because of the poor state of the roads.

 

“The government must do something about this, because there could be emergency situations of some youths seeking jobs trying to go to other states and getting delayed within the state.” Oladayo stressed that only divine intervention could save the situation at a time like this.

 

He told the congregation: “Letusprayfordivinewisdom for our leaders to get it right to make the future better for our young ones coming behind.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rumour mill, quackery, lies and fake news: The story of Sahara Reporters

Posted on Author By Bilyaminu Kong-kol  

    The objective of communication is, indisputably to attain a desired result; definitely for it to serve the purpose for which it is designed, intended or planned, positive or negative. Communication has been perhaps the most important aspect of human and social existence even during the primitive age. Therefore, care must be taken to […]
News

16 killed, many injured in Indian plane crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

About 16 people have been reportedly killed when an Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala. The aircraft, according to India’s aviation authority, was en route from Dubai, when it skidded off the runway and broke in two at Calicut airport upon […]
News

At least seven dead in Pakistan school attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven people have died after an explosion during a class at a religious school in Pakistan, police have said. Children of various age groups are among the dead, an officer at the scene told the BBC. Dozens of others were injured in the attack, which took place in the northern city of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: