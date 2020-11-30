Cleric decries poor state of roads in Ogun

The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Zonal Pastor in charge of Emmanuel Parish, Ota, Adetunji Oladayo, yesterday decried the poor state of roads in Ogun State.

During the weekly Sunday Service, Pastor Oladayo said it was sad that keeping appointmentswithinthestatewasnow difficult in many parts while attending social events at the weekend was now tough for indigenes.

Themanof Godwasspeaking based on a frustrating experience he had on Saturday whenhespentoverninehours driving from Imeko to Ota. Oladayo said: “I left Imeko at 3p.m., hoping to get to Ota by 5p.m. or at the maximum 6p.m. It was indeed frustrating that I got home at 12.10a.m. I felt bad and wept for the country.

This is very sad, because movements should not be this difficult within the state. Ota, which is an industrial area, is even worse, and one cannot be sure of keeping appointments duly because of the poor state of the roads.

“The government must do something about this, because there could be emergency situations of some youths seeking jobs trying to go to other states and getting delayed within the state.” Oladayo stressed that only divine intervention could save the situation at a time like this.

He told the congregation: “Letusprayfordivinewisdom for our leaders to get it right to make the future better for our young ones coming behind.

