Cleric decries youths’ involvement in Internet scam

A cleric, Sheikh Muye e d e e n Ayede, has decried the rate at which youths in the country engage in Internet scam. Sheikh Ayede spoke last weekend at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke- Ado, Ibadan, venue of the 1443 Hijrah rally organised by the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Oyo State chapter.

According to Sheikh Ayede, the rate at which youths dabble in Internet scam in contemporary times is alarming and portends a grave danger for the future of the country. “Youths have abandoned struggles to make it in life. Today, Internet fraud is not limited to the educated ones as many youths have abandoned apprenticeship for ‘yahoo’.

In fact, out of every four youths, one is into ‘yahoo’”. The Islamic scholar noted that restructuring is not the solution to Nigeria’s problem but what is needed is reorientation of its citizens to think positive about the country and take national interest above selfish acts. In a remark, the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Professor Dawud Noibi, described unity as essential for peace and progress of any nation. He expressed disapproval of the agitation for the creation of Yoruba Nation, saying that such a campaign was ill-advised.

The chairman of the occasion, the Deputy President General (South), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, urged Muslims to allow the essence of Hijrah to reflect in their daily lives by increasing their consciousness of God. Earlier, the coordinator of NACOMYO in the state, Alhaji Dawood Afolabi, said the theme of the programme, ‘Security, Peace Building and National Integration: Muslim Youths as Agents of National Stability’, was chosen in view of the prevailing security situation in the country.

Alhaji Afolabi commended the state government for declaring public holiday to mark the commencement of the new Hijrah year and urged the governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, to ensure fairness in his dealings with all religions and their adherents. The state deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, congratulated Muslims on Hijrah 1443 and called on all stakeholders to ensure continuous engagement with the government for the sake of peace and development. “The only solution to identified problems is continuous engagement. Don’t fight with the government. You need to be extremely patient with the government because the task of governance is enormous,” the deputy governor noted. Other Muslim personalities present at the event include the senator for Oyo North District, Alhaji Fatai Buhari; the Bagii of Saki, High Chief AbdRasheed Adegoke; the chairman of the Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS), Alhaji Kunle Sanni and the Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji AbdRasheed AbdAzeez. A highlight of the rally was a march past in which schoolchildren and members of the paramilitary outfits of some Islamic organisations participated.

Like this: Like Loading...