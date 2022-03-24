Cleric donates block of 6 classrooms to A’Ibom govt

The General Overseer of the Full Life Christian Centre, Rev. Ntia I. Ntia, yesterday handed over a block of six classrooms at Offot Ukwa Secondary School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to the state government to mark his 50th birthday. The Senior Pastor, while dedicating the classrooms to God Almighty also prayed that the “legacy projects” would inspire better academic performance for all children in the state.

Ntia disclosed that God kept him alive to impact the lives of others, and added that the reason God gave people strength is that the rich can help the weak, however, commended the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for providing quality, free and compulsory education for all children in Akwa Ibom State. He urged the governor to seize the opportunity of his remaining days in the office to do more good works for the people of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...