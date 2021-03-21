Cleric endorses Mascot Kalu for Aba North, South Federal Constituency

A front-line Clergy, Business Mogul and APC Caucus member in Abia State, Bishop Dr Ambassador, Emeka Michael Nwankpa, has endorsed Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu for House of Reps, Aba North and South Federal Constituency.

In a statement he issued and made available to New Telegraph, Bishop Nwankpa who is a leader in APC Isiala Ngwa North LGA and candidate of the party for the Federal House of Representatives in 2019, urged all citizens of Aba North and South Federal Constituency to come out on 27th March, 2021, bye election and vote for the APC Candidate, Hon Mascot Uzor kalu.

His word: “What do we need to tell Aba People? We need a representative that will leverage on what his colleagues are doing in Abia North…..

All the attention Abia north is getting will be replicated in Aba.”

He said Mascot Uzor Kalu deserved to be elected because “We need a representative that will take advantage of being at the centre to improve on what our late Ossy has done. “We need a representative that will help bring Federal presence to Aba and tap into the potentials of Aba.

“Mascot Uzor Kalu was born and brought up in Aba. He is most qualified to represent Ndi Aba “Aba will be brought to the National map of development with APC at the centre.

“Aba needs a competent hand at this moment after Ossy’s death to continue to move Aba forward and not ethic and myopic representation.

“For the first time after Abacha era..Osisoma to Ugba junction is now being reconstructed by the APC federal government to create access to Aba industrial hub.”

