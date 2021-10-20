Cleric in police net for allegedly raping, impregnating 16-year-old girl

…I am ready to take responsibility for the upkeep of my victim, says suspected

A cleric, Ajayi Famakinwa who was accused of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl yesterday agreed to take responsibility for the upkeep the girl and the unborn baby.

Famakinwa who claimed to be a Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church(CAC) was arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for raping and impregnating 16 year Oluwatosin Ilesanmi after he sexually abused her under the pretence of delivering her from evil spirit.

The cleric, however, denied being responsible for the pregnancy. He also said he had never slept with the teenager either in his house or in the market as alleged by the victim.

His words: “It is true that the girl and her father are my tenants. I only prayed for her when I discovered she is possessed by evil spirit. Each time we wanted to pray, she would start misbehaving. I now told the parents that she needed deliverance.

“I did not sleep with her. I only confessed to the police that I slept with her because I was being tortured at the police station. I am ready to take custody of the child. After birth, we will now do the DNA to prove my innocence, but if it is discovered that I am responsible, I should be sent to life imprisonment.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami had said that one Miss Ilesanmi Oluwatosin, aged 16 years, of Ayetoro Street, Ayede Ogbese came to the station and reported that one Ajayi Famakinwa, aged 61 years who is a clergy man impregnated her. Odunlami said the victim stated that the suspect was the one who disvirgined her in his house and had taken her to a market square at night and had carnal knowledge of her under the pretence of taking her for spiritual deliverance.

Also, the Police said on October 17 at about 1300hrs, one Agida Moses of Elebisere Road, alongside with Madam Bolatito Adebayo aged 35 years of Gbangan Oke ofa, Ibadan Oyo State who was seriously injured, reported at the station that she was brutalized, raped, robbed and left for dead by the commercial motorcyclist who conveyed her at Elebisere road, enroute Karo camp.

Like this: Like Loading...