Cleric, Islamic leader pray for peace, stability in Nigeria

The Grand Imam of Ado-Ekiti, Sheikh Jamiu Bello, yesterday, called on Muslims in Nigeria to reflect on the significance of Maoulud Nobiyy and offer prayers for peace, unity and economic stability of the country. Also, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni, President, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Ado-Ekiti chapter, urged Muslims to always exemplify the sterling qualities and impeccable characters exhibited by the holy Prophet Mohammed, while alive.

They both made the call in separate statements issued in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud. Bello, who is also the President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in the South-West, Edo and Delta states, said that the country was in dire need of divine intervention through prayers to come out of its numerous challenges. According to him, such holy season as Eidel- Maulud remained a sacred period for Muslims to intercede through prayers for end to banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, insurgency and unrest.

He noted that the country was presently passing through the most critical period of its existence since independence and, therefore, desired divine intervention for it to come out better and stronger.

“It is part of our responsibilities, as devout Muslims, be it parents, clerics, leaders or students, to support those at the helms of affairs with prayers in order for them to succeed. “As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, we should reflect on the importance of the season to step up our prayers for the growth, progress and socioeconomic development of the country,” he said. Bello also advised Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, unity and harmonious relationship, especially in their relationship with adherents of other religions. He also called on youths to be industrious and be at the vanguard of the desired peace and unity envisioned by the country’s founding fathers

