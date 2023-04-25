Cleric lifts indigent students with free education in Imo

A Catholic Priest and founder of the Great Grace Juniorate Sec- ondary School, Rev. Fr Magnus Ebere, has announced free boarding school education for indigent students in Imo State. Ebere, who is also the Spiritual Director of Canaanland and Adoration Counselling Centre at Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, disclosed this while addressing followers at the centre. The cleric said issuance of entrance admission forms for both intending male and female students had begun at the school, adding that the admission was for all categories of intending students who wanted to have quality, sound and all round spiritual and moral formation.

Ebere said: “I want to train a generation of special and highly disciplined students, who will turn around not only Nigeria’s fortune, but also the society at large for the good of mankind. “The free education which will kick off from September this year covers both old and new students.” The free education programme, tagged: “Feed Your Child and I Train Your Child Education,” according to him, was instituted to alleviate the increasing and unbeatable hardship parents are currently facing in the country to educate and train their children and wards.

“The way and manner things are going in the country presently, especially in the education sector with the attendant insecurity and socio-economic challenges there will be a massive number of out-of-school children soon, if not adequately tackled,” the cleric stated. The Catholic priest, who stated that things are really hard in the present day Nigeria, maintained that with the free education programme instituted by him, parents would heave a sigh of relief in the proper upbringing of their children in a serene environment. He, therefore, promised that the free education would not only be qualitative, but would also lay greater emphasis on the moral, intellectual, social, spiritual formation and all round de- velopment of the students.