Cleric prays for God’s intervention over current hardship

The founder and President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko has decried the present economic hardship in the country and prayed to God to intervene for the sake of the poor masses. The man of God, who spoke after the monthly interactive church service at the Headstone Tabernacle branch in Uyo yesterday, lamented the severe suffering the citizens have been going through just to withdraw money from commercial banks for more than one month now due to the cashless policyof the government. He, however, appealed to the worshippers not to be discouraged by manipulation of the presidential election, but to come out en masse on Saturday March 11 to vote for Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
