Cleric prays for God’s intervention over current hardship

The founder and President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, Apostle John Okoriko has decried the present economic hardship in the country and prayed to God to intervene for the sake of the poor masses. The man of God, who spoke after the monthly interactive church service at the Headstone Tabernacle branch in Uyo yesterday, lamented the severe suffering the citizens have been going through just to withdraw money from commercial banks for more than one month now due to the cashless policyof the government. He, however, appealed to the worshippers not to be discouraged by manipulation of the presidential election, but to come out en masse on Saturday March 11 to vote for Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

COVID-19 pushes 32m people into extreme poverty –UN

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said that more than 32 million persons will live in extreme poverty due to the negative impacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of 2020. In a report released yesterday, the UN agency said COVID-19 has had a catastrophic economic impact on the least developed […]
Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’. The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous […]
New Naira Notes Policy: CSOs Protest Ground Financial Activities Over Non-compliance At Bank Headquarters In Lagos

…Applaud cbn new deadline, February 10 …Ask EFCC, ICPC to arrest and prosecute corrupt bankers Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Tuesday, embarked on protest and ground financial activities in bank headquarters across Lagos State over non-compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, new Naira notes Policy. The CSOs were led by the President, Coalition of […]

