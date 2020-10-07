Cleric predicts Ondo guber victory in favour of Akeredolu

A cleric and Founder of the Inri Evangelical Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has declared that power of incumbency and some technicalities would play prominent role in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State.

Besides, the Primate advised former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to think of recontesting political office again in 2023.

According to him, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would win his reelection bid, saying power play would tilt towards the side of the governor, who would win the October 10 election landslide.

The cleric, however, urged other contestants to patiently wait for God’s appointed time. Primate Ayodele had made some predictions which included the recent victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in which he said Obaseki would retire Adams Oshiomhole.

The cleric had also predicted that President Donald Trump will contract the COVID-19 pandemic and the news broke that the American President and his wife now had the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...