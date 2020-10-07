News

Cleric predicts Ondo guber victory in favour of Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

A cleric and Founder of the Inri Evangelical Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has declared that power of incumbency and some technicalities would play prominent role in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State.

 

Besides, the Primate advised former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to think of recontesting political office again in 2023.

 

According to him, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would win his reelection bid, saying power play would tilt towards the side of the governor, who would win the October 10 election landslide.

 

The cleric, however, urged other contestants to patiently wait for God’s appointed time. Primate Ayodele had made some predictions which included the recent victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in which he said Obaseki would retire Adams Oshiomhole.

 

The cleric had also predicted that President Donald Trump will contract the COVID-19 pandemic and the news broke that the American President and his wife now had the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

After ‘friendly’ interaction, DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…he was treated with courtesy – Source The Department of State Services (DSS) Monday, freed a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after a few hours of “friendly” interaction.   New Telegraph learnt that the former Speaker was treated with “the utmost courtesy” deserving of statesmen, by the intelligence agency. Recall […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Varsity students demand immediate reopening of schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

University students drawn from across the country, yesterday took over the streets of Abuja to protest the continued closure of schools despite the reopening of certain sectors from the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The student leaders of the various public universities, who accused the government of double standard, said if activities could resume […]
News

Akume to warring Tiv communities: Cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

M inister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend urged warring parties in the Mbagwaza and Tsambe communities of Ushongo and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State to seize hostilities and embrace permanent peace.   Akume said the crises were counter-productive with no benefit to both communities, hence the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: