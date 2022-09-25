Faith

Cleric refutes claim of church as campaign ground, embarks on community service

Pastor-in-charge of Province One and the Assistant Pastor, Region One of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG), Samuel Olaniyan, has refuted claim that of churches being used as political campaign ground.
He maintained that the claim was far from the truth as churches like RCCG try to educate members on their civic rights. Olaniyan made this known ahead of the province’s Church Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which he said will be taken to the zonal areas under the province.
“We are having challenges with politics in Nigeria, people have giving up, they don’t care about voting. So when they see the church talking, they are telling their members that it is their right to vote, they should get their PVC in order to vote.
“What the church is doing is to let the people that come to church to know that they have a duty to government and to this nation in choosing the right candidates and if they do not get their PVC they have disenfranchised themselves,” Olaniyan stated.
On the CSR activities to impact the host community, he said the church will install street lights, carry out house numbering and street cleaning. Explaining further he said, “This is just province one, we are going to take it to other zonal areas to meet their peculiar needs. In Ilupeju, we are focusing on the particular needs of this community. On this street, when you come here at night it is dark, we are talking about issues of security, how do we make here safe at night?
“Secondly, we are in the raining season, the government is talking about flood, the drainages here are filled with sands and dumping, we want to clear the gutters to allow free flow of water. “We also want to put proper numbering of houses, because some houses here do not even have numbers. We have approached the local council and they have given us the go ahead and they are quite happy with the developmen

 

