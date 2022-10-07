Islam

Cleric tasks wealthy Muslims on importance of caring for orphans

Sheik Abdulhakeem AbdulRasheed has urged wealthy Muslims in the country to help orphans in their midst with what Allah blessed them with to better their lives and humanity. The Islamic cleric made the call while delivering a lecture on a theme: ‘What Islam Says About Ophans.’ Perhaps, Sheik AbdulRasheed said: “Providing for orphans is a significant act in Islam.

It is so significant that Allah mentioned orphans in the Qur’an at least 25 times! In addition, the Prophet (peace be upon him) reminded us of the virtues of caring for an orphans.” He said one of the most famous sayings of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), says, “anyone who cares for an orphan, and myself will be together in Paradise like this’ and he held his two fingers together to illustrate.” According to him, Caring for orphans is very dear to the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) heart, given he was an orphan as a child. And, as followers of Islam and the Prophet said it is our duty to ensure that orphans are cared for and supported.

So, what’s the reward of supporting an orphan? “In Surah Baqarah, verse 83, Allah says, “and recall when We made a covenant with the Children of Israel: “You shall serve none but Allah and do good to parents, kinsmen, orphans and the needy; you shall speak kindly to people, and establish prayer and give zakah (purifying alms), also, in the same surat Allah said in verse 215, Allah says, “They ask you as to what they should spend. Say: “Whatever good you spend should be for parents, kinsmen, orphans, the needy and the wayfarer; and whatever good you do, Allah is allaware of it.” Did you notice the placement of the orphans in these verses? Orphans are placed between kinsmen (close family members) and the needy. The Qur’an associates the orphans as close relatives but still in need of our service and goodwill. And what better way to help someone in need who is like family? By giving them a loving home! Whether that is in your own home or helping situate orphans in another safe and secure home, you will gain the reward of this union. Your home (or the home you help place a child in) will be the best home.

“The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “the best house among the Muslims is the house in which orphans are well-treated. The worst house among the Muslims is the house in which orphans are ill-treated. “Caring for an orphan is one path to softening of our heart. The Prophet said, If you want to soften your heart, then feed the poor and pat the head of the orphan. Whether you welcome an orphan in your own home or sponsor a child in a loving home, you will gain the reward of keeping the child in a loving and caring environment.

 

