News

Cleric to Buhari: Act fast, Nigeria’s economy near collapse

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Nigeria’s economic landscape is on the brink of collapse, needing urgent and swift action by President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue it from imminent collapse. Archbishop Israeli Afolabi Amoo of the Kwara Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), who gave the verdict and admonition at the 22nd provincial meeting held at the Diocese of Jebba, lamented the tension the country is passing through in recent months owing to farmers/herdsmen conflicts, ethnic clashes, banditry, kidnappings and Boko Haram insurgency.

He said: “President Buhari needs to act fast because insecurity has taken its toll on the nation’s economy. Sadly, matters had now gone from bad to worse. And never in our sociopolitical history has the shadow of failed nationhood been so palpable.

“President should not keep mum in the face of threats to national cohesion arising from inflammatory remarks, drumbeats of war and the likes by separatist groups in some parts of the country. “The skirmishes which we have been seeing in some parts of the South– West, involving the indigenous people of the region (the Yoruba) and the settler, Fulani herdsmen, do not encourage us to believe that the end of crisis is in sight. “To make matters worse, the silence of President Buhari even in the face of this tragic assaults on public peace and constitutional sanity, gives the impression that there are people in this country who own Nigeria more than the rest.”

He, however, commended the President for backing the state governors in their efforts to guard and protect their forests, noting that there is an extant law that empowers them to do so, which he said, has given force to the resistance of the Western, Eastern, Middle-belt and South-South governors to open grazing in their areas. For an assured security, the Archbishop called on the Fulani herdsmen and their collaborators as well as sponsors to show respect for the rule of law even as the cleric admonished other citizens not to take things for granted, saying: “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” He enjoined President Buhari to see that his body language is not in any way different from his public pronouncement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Stop the protests against Dikio, say ex-agitators

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The first phase beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have warned aggrieved stakeholders to stop protesting against the Interim Administrator of the body, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd). The ex-agitators under the auspices of Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI) said Dikio should be allowed to actualise his plans. The LPCDI, which comprises […]
News

Why Kano Emir reappoints kingmaker sacked by his father, by state govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, yesterday confirmed that the state government has received a letter from the State Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Alhaji Aminu Babba DanAgundi, as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano.   Tijjani Sanka said Emir […]
News Top Stories

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol, disrupt vote count

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

There was pandemonium in the United States yesterday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol, the complex housing the United States Congress and made their way into the Senate chamber, and halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. As a result of the breach, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica