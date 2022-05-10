Cleric to Buhari, Gov: Address hard times facing Nigerians

Patrick Okohue The General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Reformation Land (Ile-Atunse), Olunloyo Akanran Road, Ibadan, Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all states governors to urgently address the difficult times facing the people of the country. Arabambi, who gave the charge in a statement yesterday said Nigerians are really angry and that the anger is hunger-induced. The cleric further said that the rich are groaning, while the poor are becoming poorer daily, adding that living in Nigeria presently has become ‘rough and tough.’ The prophet also noted that many heads of families have been incapacitated because of the hard times, as many breadwinners have no financial ability to ‘win bread’ again, thus, the Federal Governments needed to wake up and address the issue of hunger in the land. The cleric added that fortunately, President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly said that he was aware that Nigerians are suffering, adding that he has not done anything to assuage their suffering, hence the need to act urgently to make jobs available to all and provide food for the people.

