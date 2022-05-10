Cleric to Buhari, Gov: Address hard times facing Nigerians

Patrick Okohue The General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Reformation Land (Ile-Atunse), Olunloyo Akanran Road, Ibadan, Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all states governors to urgently address the difficult times facing the people of the country. Arabambi, who gave the charge in a statement yesterday said Nigerians are really angry and that the anger is hunger-induced. The cleric further said that the rich are groaning, while the poor are becoming poorer daily, adding that living in Nigeria presently has become ‘rough and tough.’ The prophet also noted that many heads of families have been incapacitated because of the hard times, as many breadwinners have no financial ability to ‘win bread’ again, thus, the Federal Governments needed to wake up and address the issue of hunger in the land. The cleric added that fortunately, President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly said that he was aware that Nigerians are suffering, adding that he has not done anything to assuage their suffering, hence the need to act urgently to make jobs available to all and provide food for the people.
Related Articles
N30bn electricity subsidy’ll end by 2022 –FG
The Federal Govetnment has revealed that most of the subsidy payments to the electricity sector estimated at N30 billion monthly will come to an end by next year, 2022. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 14th Nigerian Association for Energy Economics/IAEE conference with the theme: ‘Strategic responses of energy sector to Covid-19 impacts […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari declares N287bn as NNPC’s net profit in year 2020
…orders timely publication of audited financial statements President Muhammadu Buhari has declared N287 billion as the profit after tax for the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the year 2020. This was disclosed Thursday in a release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The President, who doubles as the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Right abuse: NITDA goes tough on data firms
The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it will no longer tolerate abuse of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws. NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja at a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)