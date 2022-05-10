News

Cleric to Buhari, Gov: Address hard times facing Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Patrick Okohue The General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Reformation Land (Ile-Atunse), Olunloyo Akanran Road, Ibadan, Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all states governors to urgently address the difficult times facing the people of the country. Arabambi, who gave the charge in a statement yesterday said Nigerians are really angry and that the anger is hunger-induced. The cleric further said that the rich are groaning, while the poor are becoming poorer daily, adding that living in Nigeria presently has become ‘rough and tough.’ The prophet also noted that many heads of families have been incapacitated because of the hard times, as many breadwinners have no financial ability to ‘win bread’ again, thus, the Federal Governments needed to wake up and address the issue of hunger in the land. The cleric added that fortunately, President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly said that he was aware that Nigerians are suffering, adding that he has not done anything to assuage their suffering, hence the need to act urgently to make jobs available to all and provide food for the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N30bn electricity subsidy’ll end by 2022 –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Govetnment has revealed that most of the subsidy payments to the electricity sector estimated at N30 billion monthly will come to an end by next year, 2022.   Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 14th Nigerian Association for Energy Economics/IAEE conference with the theme: ‘Strategic responses of energy sector to Covid-19 impacts […]
News Top Stories

Buhari declares N287bn as NNPC’s net profit in year 2020

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…orders timely publication of audited financial statements President Muhammadu Buhari has declared N287 billion as the profit after tax for the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the year 2020. This was disclosed Thursday in a release made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. The President, who doubles as the […]
News

Right abuse: NITDA goes tough on data firms

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

    The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it will no longer tolerate abuse of data users’ right in Nigeria, especially those flagrantly breaching data protection laws.   NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja at a virtual media briefing to kick off this year’s World Data Privacy Week. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica