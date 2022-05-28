Cleric to NANS: Convert your protests to fasting, prayer

Rev Benard Onyeulor of the Anglican Church has charged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to convert its ongoing daily protests into fasting and prayer and see the way change will occur in the educational system. Recall that Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Victor Ezenagu, had said that every day all federal roads would be blocked for more than three hours, airports shut down and the economy of the country grounded until the campuses were reopened for students to resume their classes.

NANS said that there would be no going back on the mass action declared by the association to ensure that the nation’s economy is grounded and that no political activities including primaries by political parties take place in Abuja or any part of the country until the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is called off.

However, the Aba – based Anglican priest said that God revealed to him to tell Nigerian students to convert their nationwide demonstrations to a holy assembly of three hours of praying and fasting each day instead and see what He will do in the country. He said he was in a midweek prayer recently, after a horrible dream last week and as he was praying to understand the meaning of the dream, God spoke to him, telling him to give Nigerian students the message. Onyeulor charged the leadership of NANS to forget about the messenger and concentrate on the message God has sent through the messenger, stressing that the message is not his but from God as he got it.

