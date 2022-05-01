Cleric to Nigerians, politicians: Put your house in order ahead judgment day

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeri (CAN), Oyo town, Apostle Femi Akinyemiji,on Saturday, enjoined Nigerians, especially politicians to put their house in order as they would surely taste death one day.

This was even as a renowned Islamic Cleric from Ilorin, Kwara State, Sheikh Farooq Onikijipa urged “whoever knows that he or she will one day die must always strive to do good. Beware of the last day and what will be said after you”, he admonished, saying that Alaafin Adeyemi lived a fulfilled and rewarding life.

The duo gave the admonition at the 8th Day prayers for the repose of the soul and tributes for the Late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo who joined his ancestors on Friday, April, 22 at 83.

Apostle Akinyemiji who took the text of his exhortation from II Kings 20: 1-3 urged politicians, Obas, Baales, government officials to put their house in order. He said: “Guide against all those things that annoy God and can destroy your house. Those of you who have children in secret, commit a series of crimes and transgression in secret put your house in order.

Don’t let the judgment of God meet in you unprepared.” Speaking in the same vein, Sheikh Onikijipa said” “Whoever knows that he or she will one day die must always strive to do good. Beware of the last day and what will be said after you might have gone,” admonished, saying “Alaafin Adeyemi lived a fulfilled and rewarding life.”

Tributes for the Monarch were not short in supply as they spoke glowingly of the revered monarch. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, described the Late Adeyemi as an institution not only in Yorubaland but in Nigeria, saying that the monarch would be immotalised with a monument called Training and Development Skills Center for the Youth.

He noted that the late Alaafin didn’t take sides on any issue, but was always concerned about the peace and stability of Nigeria, particularly the history of Yoruba race. He said: “He hated no one, he associated with everybody and was accommodative. He was kind and generous; we shall miss him a lot and his memory shall be forever.”

Responding on behalf of the Obas in attendance, the Onabode of Igboho praised the late Alaafin for empowering the Obas in the Oke Ogun zone of the State, saying: “Before the Alaafin was installed in 1970, none of the Oke Ogun traditional leaders were crowned.

It was the Alaafin who made us wear crowns. He was the one that allowed it. Our plea is that whoever is crowned to succeed Iku Baba Yeye must be someone who understands the customs, history and tradition of Yorubaland”.

Among the personalities who attended the event were: the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwisi I, who was represented by Oba Adekola Adebowale, the Olubadan of Ibadan Oba (Dr.) Lekan Balogun, the Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Abduganiyi Oloogunebi, Ajinase 1, Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi, Olowo of Owo Oba, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who was represented by Oba Amos Adekunle,

Ramadan continues as Muslims observe

Eid prayers on Monday Muritala Ayinla Ramadan fast continues today as the moon sighting authorities of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could not sight the Shawwal crescent on Saturday. With the development, the 2022 Ramadan is expected to be 30 days while the Eid-el-Fitri prayers and festivals will take place on Monday in most countries.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that as the Ramadan fast drew to an end, Islamic scholars and leaders across the globe had enjoined Muslims to watch out for the moon crescent, especially on Saturday which marked the 29th day of Ramadan. The Shawwal moon crescent which signifies Eid ul-Fitri was not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE. The development was also announced through the verified official Twitter account of Haramain.

Eid-el-Fitr holds Monday in Nigeria –Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abukakar III, has announced that the Muslim’s Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, holds on Monday in Nigeria. The National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria made this known via its Twitter handle, @ moonsightingng, on Saturday.

“His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Monday 2nd of May as the first day of Shawwal. No positive sighting claims were received from members of the National moonsighting committee and other Emirates. The Sultanate will release an official statement shortly,” it posted.

Also, Saudi Arabia announced that Eid-el-Fitr will begin on Monday in the country. “Monday… is the first day of the blessed Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Sunday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said Saturday, citing a royal court statement.

Nigeria, including some Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain did not sight the moon. The timing of Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim’s Hijrah calendar. The holiday is normally celebrated by families gathering together.

Gunmen attack soldiers in Anambra, death, causalities unknown

Okey Maduforo Awka

Saturday afternoon at the Agulu Town Hall, Anambra State, unknown gunmen stormed the town and attacked soldiers mounting security positions along Agulu – Ekwulobia road shooting sporadically at the security operatives.

According to an eyewitness the gunmen came with a Highlander jeep and a Hilux truck chanting release Nnamdi Kanu and opened fire at the soldiers who fled from their duty posts for safety.

The gunmen, according to the eyewitness, were carrying heavy assault rifles with several magazines chasing the soldiers. They came with Hilux Jeep and Toyota jeep, all clean cars. They faced the army people at Agulu town hall face to face, Those army people ran for their lives. They kept on shooting guns in the air shouting Release Nnamdi Kanu For us, Release Nnamdi Kanu For us Release Nnamdi Kanu For us.

They were so confident and relaxed and they were not in a hurry because nobody was there to challenge them and nobody can when you witness the kind of superior fire power that they have, she said. It is not clear yet if any life was lost or number of those that were injured as at the time of this report.

The state Police Command is being expected to react to the incident as soon as they are ready.

Eid-el-fitri: Sanwo-Olu’s aide felicitates with muslims

Muritala Ayinla

As Muslim faithful across the globe prepare to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo- Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab has congratulated them for successfully completing a whole month fasting period. Wahab commended them for observing all the rites associated with fasting, noting that God would reward their perseverance, tolerance, inconveniences and self-deprivation in the cause Allah.

He urged them to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray for the unity of the country, mutual love and peaceful transition in the current democratic dispensation.

The Special Adviser, who also urged Nigerians to come together and use the advantage of their diversity to build a united and stronger country that will be the pride of Africa, said that there is always strength in unity.

He urged political gladiators across party lines to work together for the peace of the country, while urging them to always ensure that elections are peacefully conducted to strengthen the nation’s democracy for the progress of the country.

