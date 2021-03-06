Cleric to Nigerians: We can’t develop with tribalism, nepotism

The Founder, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Agbala Itura, Pastor Samuel Abiara, has urged Nigerians to shun all forms of tribalism, nepotism and fighting, if the country must achieve national development. Addressing journalists in Abuja, the cleric also called for unity and reforms that would bring to an end, the “acrimony” and incessant strikes crippling the education sector. According to him, there was need for the government to listen to the stakeholders in the education sector and for lecturers, teachers and students to unite with one voice. He said: “If we want progress in the country, we must rule out every form of tribalism at all times.

Tribalism, antagonism, and fighting hinder the unity of the country.” Abiara further urged Christians to emulate Christ by extending love to unbelievers, saying, “we need to come together in order to change the narrative in our society. “As Christians we need to show love to both Christians and unbelievers. It is high time for us to come nearer to God then He will have mercy on us, and heal our land. “We need to listen to the voice of God and always practice a life of obedience. I will want all Nigerians to always do the right thing, and put God at the core of our activities.”

