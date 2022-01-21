Cleric to Politicians: Remember death will come unexpedtedly

As politicians intensify strategies for the 2023 general elections, an Islamic cleric in Lagos has called on them to remember God in their dealings, saying death could come unannounced and everyone will be buried alone in the grave without wealth and worldly things. This was even as torrents of tributes were showered on the first female deputy speaker in Lagos, Rt.Hon Mutiat Adetoun Adediran, who passed on January 5, 2023, at the age of 53.

Speaking at the 8th Day Fidau Prayers held for the deceased Deputy Speaker, the Cheif Imam of Lawanson Central Mosque, Imam AbdulGaniy Muhammadu Kazeem, said that as preparation for the next general elections is in top gear, politicians should be conscious of the fact that death comes unannounced and that everyone will be left alone in the grave and be held accountable for his or her deeds while alive. He said the late Adeniran is currently in a position to be held accountable for her deeds while alive, urging everyone, especially public office holders, to remember God always and be conscious of the moment and life in the grave.

Only those who are conscious of this will take it easily and fear God in their dealings. Nobody will be buried with his or her wealth, and everyone will be held accountable for whatever they acquired while alive, “he said. On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulwasiu Esinlokun, described the late Adediran as a rare breed of politician, who was so dedicated and committed to the welfare of the people she represented. He said the Lagos State House of Assembly would miss a selfless politician and an experienced leader, adding that the House would not forget in a hurry her valuable contributions to parliament. Also speaking, former Lagos Island East, Local Government Chairman, Mr. Kamal Bashua, also described the late first female Deputy Speaker as a dependable politician.

At the Fidau prayers were Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Minister for State Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Chief of Staff of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, wife of the former Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Lateef Jakande, councilmen, party stalwarts, among others. On her part, the daughter of the deceased, Miss Adejuwon Adediran, said that her mother’s constituents and all the relatives and associates would miss her. She said her mother was good to everyone and all the people around her.

