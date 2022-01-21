Islam

Cleric to Politicians: Remember death will come unexpedtedly

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As politicians intensify strategies for the 2023 general elections, an Islamic cleric in Lagos has called on them to remember God in their dealings, saying death could come unannounced and everyone will be buried alone in the grave without wealth and worldly things. This was even as torrents of tributes were showered on the first female deputy speaker in Lagos, Rt.Hon Mutiat Adetoun Adediran, who passed on January 5, 2023, at the age of 53.

Speaking at the 8th Day Fidau Prayers held for the deceased Deputy Speaker, the Cheif Imam of Lawanson Central Mosque, Imam AbdulGaniy Muhammadu Kazeem, said that as preparation for the next general elections is in top gear, politicians should be conscious of the fact that death comes unannounced and that everyone will be left alone in the grave and be held accountable for his or her deeds while alive. He said the late Adeniran is currently in a position to be held accountable for her deeds while alive, urging everyone, especially public office holders, to remember God always and be conscious of the moment and life in the grave.

Only those who are conscious of this will take it easily and fear God in their dealings. Nobody will be buried with his or her wealth, and everyone will be held accountable for whatever they acquired while alive, “he said. On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulwasiu Esinlokun, described the late Adediran as a rare breed of politician, who was so dedicated and committed to the welfare of the people she represented. He said the Lagos State House of Assembly would miss a selfless politician and an experienced leader, adding that the House would not forget in a hurry her valuable contributions to parliament. Also speaking, former Lagos Island East, Local Government Chairman, Mr. Kamal Bashua, also described the late first female Deputy Speaker as a dependable politician.

At the Fidau prayers were Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Minister for State Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Chief of Staff of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, wife of the former Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Lateef Jakande, councilmen, party stalwarts, among others. On her part, the daughter of the deceased, Miss Adejuwon Adediran, said that her mother’s constituents and all the relatives and associates would miss her. She said her mother was good to everyone and all the people around her.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

NACOMYO,MSSN fault PFN’s positionon proposed Shariah law in South-West

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have condemned the position of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on the introduction of Shariah law in the South West. The PFN president, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, had warned the Senate to reject a memo presented during the […]
Islam

Don’t neglect your last home, Sheikh Eleha warns

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the rising cases of insecurity and neglect of most cemeteries across the country, especially in the southwest, the Director General of the Daarul-Na’im Academy, Sheikh Imran Abdul-MojeedEleha, has called on every Nigerian, particularly Muslims, to pay special attention to the cemetery, describing it as everyone’s family house and final estate. Sheikh Abdul-Mojeed Eleha […]
Islam

NAHCON seeks support for proposed hajj training institute, savings scheme

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought support for the success of the proposed Hajj Training Institute (HTI) and the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS). Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, solicited support for the commission’s two initiatives when he visited the Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board in Kaduna. A statement signed by NAHCON’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica